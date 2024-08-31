Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/31/24
Russ – 443-497-1234
– 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, new tires, no rust, stow and go seating, MD clean title, 90,000 miles – $5900
– 2 cast iron steamer heaters/RVA AC/ Home Boiler – ALL for $75
Vicki – 302-645-2790
– La-Z-Boy Leather Stressless Recliner, light brown – $350 obo
– FREE Halogen Torch floor lamp
– Looking for someone that can pick up a donation of warm coats and a comforter
Paul – 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: An active FOUR-DIGIT Tag for car
Bill – 410-491-4900
– Kitchen set, like new, 47″ table, 2 leaves, 6 chairs – $275
– 6 life preservers – $2 each
Rick – 443-235-7621
– Sea salt colored love seat with white trim – $200
– 3 Yamaha Power amps – $400
– Brushed Nickel Chandelier – $40
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Granite table, sits 6 – $75
– Meat grinder and stuffer – $100
– Assorted antiques – ask for prices
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Two pond boats – ask for prices
– Fishing stuff – ask for prices
Dennis – 848-525-1238
– Proforma treadmill, multi-terrain, folds up – $50
Bobby – 434-594-5267
– Hitzer Coal Stove and a half a cut of coal – $850
Sam – 302-265-8982
– 1 kitten – FREE
– 1 German Shepherd pup without shots – $500