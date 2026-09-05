Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/05/26
NAME: Steve / 443-695-8583
ITEM: Foldable Electric Bike
DESCRIPTION: 10 inch wheels paid $350 at Costco. Original charger runs fine folds up and fits in hatchback.
AMOUNT:
NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025
ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter
DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.
AMOUNT: $50 each
ITEM: Cat Tower
DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Sports Cards
DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. Also WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.
AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.
NAME: John / Rehoboth Beach / 302-226-5555
ITEM: The CLUB steering wheel lock
AMOUNT: $25
NAME: Kim / Salisbury / 443-667-2363
ITEM: Yard Sale – lots of tools Sunday, 3312 Old Ocean City Road
ITEM: Utility Trailer $800
DESCRIPTION: Enclosed. ramp back door, tagged
AMOUNT: $800
ITEM: Microwave, used like new
AMOUNT: $25
NAME: Hugh / Frankford / 410-207-5038
ITEM: 2004 Honda Pilot
DESCRIPTION: passed DE inspection, 189k miles, white
AMOUNT: $2000
ITEM: 2001 Chevy S-10
DESCRIPTION: White, 127k miles
AMOUNT: $1800
NAME: Jimmy / Milton / 302-245-5643
ITEM: Radiator
DESCRIPTION: For Chev Express 96-02 1500-2500 or GMC 1500-3500
AMOUNT: $130