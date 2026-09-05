Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/05/26

NAME: Steve / 443-695-8583

ITEM: Foldable Electric Bike

DESCRIPTION: 10 inch wheels paid $350 at Costco. Original charger runs fine folds up and fits in hatchback.

AMOUNT:

NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025

ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter

DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.

AMOUNT: $50 each

ITEM: Cat Tower

DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.

AMOUNT: $50

ITEM: Sports Cards

DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. Also WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.

AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.

NAME: John / Rehoboth Beach / 302-226-5555

ITEM: The CLUB steering wheel lock

AMOUNT: $25

NAME: Kim / Salisbury / 443-667-2363

ITEM: Yard Sale – lots of tools Sunday, 3312 Old Ocean City Road

ITEM: Utility Trailer $800

DESCRIPTION: Enclosed. ramp back door, tagged

AMOUNT: $800

ITEM: Microwave, used like new

AMOUNT: $25

NAME: Hugh / Frankford / 410-207-5038

ITEM: 2004 Honda Pilot

DESCRIPTION: passed DE inspection, 189k miles, white

AMOUNT: $2000

ITEM: 2001 Chevy S-10

DESCRIPTION: White, 127k miles

AMOUNT: $1800

NAME: Jimmy / Milton / 302-245-5643

ITEM: Radiator

DESCRIPTION: For Chev Express 96-02 1500-2500 or GMC 1500-3500

AMOUNT: $130