Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/07/24
John – 302-947-0997
– Fisher double door stove – $150
Tammy – 302-245-7873
– LOOKING FOR: A fire ring (local only)
Jackie – 302-645-1732
– LOOKING FOR: 2 strong dudes to haul some junk to the dump for good pay
John – 410-430-6319
– 4×8 pool table new felt (purple) – $650
– FREE sectional shop sander, Black & Decker
Russ – 443-497-1234
– 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, new tires, no rust, stow and go seating, MD clean title – 90,000
– 2 cast iron steamer heaters/RVA AC/ Home Boiler – ALL for $75
Marie – 302-947-9412
– LOOKING FOR: A stainless steel fridge/freezer with water and ice on door
Diane – 302-664-0799
– High back brown leather desk chair, swivels and arm rest – $65
– Todd English Airfryer, used once – $35
JR – 410-714-9628
– Westin grille guard – fits a 1500-series Silverado (2019-2024), never used – $300
– Reuge Swiss-made Music Box – $100
Lisa – 302-542-7932
– LOTS of wired 50-yard Ribbon – ask for prices
Dean – 302-745-2222
– Grasshopper zero-turn riding mower, model 718 with vacuum system – $2500
Spiro – 302-245-4868
– Brinley 42-inch lawn sweeper, like new – $200