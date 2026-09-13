Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/12/26

NAME: Steve / 443-695-8583

ITEM: Foldable electric bike

DESCRIPTION: 10 inch wheels, original charger runs fine, folds up and fits in hatchback.

AMOUNT: Paid $350. Will accept the best offer.

NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409 / Magnolia

ITEM: Large Landscaping Rocks

DESCRIPTION: 10-15 large rocks to be used for landscaping decoration. You pick up.

AMOUNT: Free

NAME: Hillmer / 410-463-2220 / El Dorado

ITEM: Old Windows/Doors

DESCRIPTION: Numerous old windows and doors salvaged from a school. They were garage-kept to avoid wood rot and are in great condition. Can be used to turn into mirrors, wall-hangings, etc.

AMOUNT: Best Offer

NAME: Dorothy / 302-604-9031 / Selbyville

ITEM: Sectional Sofa

DESCRIPTION: Large 7-piece sofa with an ottoman less than 6 months old and practically brand new. Two end pieces have arms. Fabric color is oyster and is protected.

AMOUNT: $2,400

ITEM: Coffee Table

DESCRIPTION: Glass and chrome coffee table that is 38″W x 19″H.

AMOUNT: $150

ITEM: Game Table Set

DESCRIPTION: 45″x28″x30″H table with 4 chairs. All items are wood painted white with a clear coat.

AMOUNT: $250

NAME: Jeremy / 410-828-0117

ITEM: 2006 160 Key Largo with trailer

DESCRIPTION: 50 horse Yamaha, good condition

AMOUNT: With electronics $8000 / Without electronics $7500