Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/12/26
NAME: Steve / 443-695-8583
ITEM: Foldable electric bike
DESCRIPTION: 10 inch wheels, original charger runs fine, folds up and fits in hatchback.
AMOUNT: Paid $350. Will accept the best offer.
NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409 / Magnolia
ITEM: Large Landscaping Rocks
DESCRIPTION: 10-15 large rocks to be used for landscaping decoration. You pick up.
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: Hillmer / 410-463-2220 / El Dorado
ITEM: Old Windows/Doors
DESCRIPTION: Numerous old windows and doors salvaged from a school. They were garage-kept to avoid wood rot and are in great condition. Can be used to turn into mirrors, wall-hangings, etc.
AMOUNT: Best Offer
NAME: Dorothy / 302-604-9031 / Selbyville
ITEM: Sectional Sofa
DESCRIPTION: Large 7-piece sofa with an ottoman less than 6 months old and practically brand new. Two end pieces have arms. Fabric color is oyster and is protected.
AMOUNT: $2,400
ITEM: Coffee Table
DESCRIPTION: Glass and chrome coffee table that is 38″W x 19″H.
AMOUNT: $150
ITEM: Game Table Set
DESCRIPTION: 45″x28″x30″H table with 4 chairs. All items are wood painted white with a clear coat.
AMOUNT: $250
NAME: Jeremy / 410-828-0117
ITEM: 2006 160 Key Largo with trailer
DESCRIPTION: 50 horse Yamaha, good condition
AMOUNT: With electronics $8000 / Without electronics $7500