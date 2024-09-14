Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/14/24
Bob
TODAY – Town of Millville Heroes and First Responders Day 10 – 2pm Evans Park
Charlie – 302-362-0886
– Blue Max 4000 watt generator – $80
– Troybilt tractor 18 hp, new battery – $300
John – 410-430-6319
– 4×8 pool table with purple top – $650
– 3 disc table sander – $250
Hal – 410-202-6857
LOOKING FOR: Rims for a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue
Jack – 302-270-3180
– 1953 Wurlitzer upright piano – FREE
– 2 each gym exercise equipment – $75 each
Russ – 850-288-5929
– 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, new tires, no rust, stow and go seating, MD clean title – 90,000
– 2 cast iron steamer heaters/RV AC/ Home Boiler – ALL for $75
Tom – 302-245-4441
– 2 – Summit deer stands – $200
CJ – 302-732-9490
– Rims for Jeep 275 x 60 x 20 – all for $160
– 2 – Portable A/C units – $200 ea or both for $350
Brian – 302-430-0024
– Spare queen size bed set – $50
– 32″ Sanyo TV – $20
Greg – 302-249-8000
– Gold Mirror
– Beauchamp King Size Bed
– TV Stand