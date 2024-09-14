Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/14/24

Bob

TODAY – Town of Millville Heroes and First Responders Day 10 – 2pm Evans Park

Charlie – 302-362-0886

– Blue Max 4000 watt generator – $80

– Troybilt tractor 18 hp, new battery – $300

John – 410-430-6319

– 4×8 pool table with purple top – $650

– 3 disc table sander – $250

Hal – 410-202-6857

LOOKING FOR: Rims for a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

Jack – 302-270-3180

– 1953 Wurlitzer upright piano – FREE

– 2 each gym exercise equipment – $75 each

Russ – 850-288-5929

– 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, new tires, no rust, stow and go seating, MD clean title – 90,000

– 2 cast iron steamer heaters/RV AC/ Home Boiler – ALL for $75

Tom – 302-245-4441

– 2 – Summit deer stands – $200

CJ – 302-732-9490

– Rims for Jeep 275 x 60 x 20 – all for $160

– 2 – Portable A/C units – $200 ea or both for $350

Brian – 302-430-0024

– Spare queen size bed set – $50

– 32″ Sanyo TV – $20

Greg – 302-249-8000

– Gold Mirror

– Beauchamp King Size Bed

– TV Stand