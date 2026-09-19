Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/18/26
September 19, 2026/
NAME: Dorothy / 302-604-9031 / Selbyville
ITEM: Sectional Sofa
DESCRIPTION: Large 7-piece sofa with an ottoman less than 6 months old and practically brand new. Two end pieces have arms. Fabric color is oyster and is protected.
AMOUNT: $2,400 – REDUCED TO $1800
ITEM: Sectional Sofa
DESCRIPTION: Large 7-piece sofa with an ottoman less than 6 months old and practically brand new. Two end pieces have arms. Fabric color is oyster and is protected.
AMOUNT: $2,400 – REDUCED TO $1800
ITEM: Oak Dining Table
DESCRIPTION: 60×36, 1 leaf, 30″ tall, 4 chairs
AMOUNT: $300
NAME: Vikky / Lewes / 302-645-2790
ITEM: Upright Rolator$100
DESCRIPTION: heavy duty wheels
AMOUNT: $100
ITEM: Air Purifier
DESCRIPTION: 3 ft tall, HEPA Filter
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Foot/Leg massager
AMOUNT: $40
NAME: Steve / Delmar
ITEM: Free stuff 1001 East State St, Delmar, MD
NAME: Scott Walker / 302-213-2553
ITEM: Original artwork
DESCRIPTION: Landscape painting. 5 feet x 8 feet.
AMOUNT: Make offer