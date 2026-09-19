Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/18/26

September 19, 2026/Mari Lou

 

 
NAME: Dorothy / 302-604-9031 / Selbyville
ITEM: Sectional Sofa
DESCRIPTION: Large 7-piece sofa with an ottoman less than 6 months old and practically brand new. Two end pieces have arms. Fabric color is oyster and is protected.
AMOUNT: $2,400 – REDUCED TO $1800  
 
ITEM: Oak Dining Table 
DESCRIPTION:  60×36, 1 leaf, 30″ tall, 4 chairs
AMOUNT:  $300

White with fabric protection

1 leaf installed, includes 4 high back chairs leather upholstered

 
NAME:  Vikky / Lewes / 302-645-2790
ITEM:  Upright Rolator$100
DESCRIPTION: heavy duty wheels 
AMOUNT:  $100 
 
ITEM:  Air Purifier  
DESCRIPTION: 3 ft tall, HEPA Filter
AMOUNT:  $50
 
ITEM: Foot/Leg massager  
AMOUNT:  $40
 
NAME:  Steve / Delmar
ITEM:  Free stuff 1001 East State St, Delmar, MD
 
NAME:  Scott Walker / 302-213-2553
ITEM:  Original artwork  
DESCRIPTION:  Landscape painting. 5 feet x 8 feet. 
AMOUNT:  Make offer
 
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