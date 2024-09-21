Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/21/24
September 21, 2024/
Ron 202-256-0204
– FREE Sealy queen firm mattress, gently used
Darryl – 302-569-1881
– 4 Carlisle Tires 5.3 X 12 4inch bolt circle 4 bolts 2.5 inch center holes – $20 each
Walt – 302-470-9078
– Large size, big green eggs cooker/grill – $500
Herb 302-841-7971
– 2004 F250 Ford pickup, needs front end work – $2000
– LOOKING FOR: Dishwasher
– LOOKING FOR: Kerosene torpedo heater
Brian – 302-430-0024
– Queen Size bed complete – $50
– 32-inch TV – $20
Mary – 302-537-5148
– LOOKING FOR: A small table for two with chairs