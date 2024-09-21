Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/21/24

September 21, 2024/Mari Lou

hannity-promo

Ron 202-256-0204
FREE Sealy queen firm mattress, gently used

Darryl – 302-569-1881
– 4 Carlisle Tires 5.3 X 12 4inch bolt circle 4 bolts 2.5 inch center holes – $20 each

Walt – 302-470-9078
– Large size, big green eggs cooker/grill – $500

Herb 302-841-7971
– 2004 F250 Ford pickup, needs front end work – $2000
LOOKING FOR: Dishwasher
LOOKING FOR: Kerosene torpedo heater

Brian – 302-430-0024
– Queen Size bed complete – $50
– 32-inch TV – $20

Mary – 302-537-5148
– LOOKING FOR: A small table for two with chairs

 

bill-o
Posted in , , ,