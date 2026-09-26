Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/26/26
Community Item: Sons of American Legion Post #19 in Laurel will be holding a chicken barbecue to raise money for the local ROTC scholarship fund. The BBQ is on Saturday, October 3rd from 12 noon – 4 pm at the post located at 12168 Laurel Road in Laurel, Delaware. The cost is $10 which will get you BBQ chicken, baked beans and potato chips. Soft drinks will be available at an additional cost. For more information, contact Guy at 302-875-9948.
Community Item: Walnut Village Community Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday October 9th and 10th from 7:30am – 12:30pm. Taking place on Eleanor and Thelma Lanes in Milford Delaware rain or shine. For more information, contact Anita at anitasong7@aol.com.
NAME: John / 302-249-9473
ITEM: Natural Gas Furnace
DESCRIPTION: New 114,000 BTU 90% efficiency rated natural gas furnace. Downtown or horizontal. Still in the factory packaging.
AMOUNT: $650
ITEM: Oil Furnace
DESCRIPTION: New 100,000 BTU oil furnace up flow. Still in the factory packaging.
AMOUNT: $850
NAME: Debbie / 302-465-0234
ITEM: Electric Scooter
DESCRIPTION: DeLorean seated orange and black electric scooter. Like new.
AMOUNT: $150
NAME: Tasha / 443-366-2878 / Salisbury area
ITEM: Coleman Heavy Duty Canoe
DESCRIPTION: Approx. 20 feet long. Exterior is faded but the canoe is in great shape.
AMOUNT: $300 cash or best offer. Local pickup only.
LOOKING FOR: Wood and Lumber. All kinds from dry seasoned firewood to bookshelves and brackets, fence posts and fencing. Will gladly negotiate pricing.
NAME: Nick / 302-228-8018 / Harrington
ITEM: King-Sized Bedroom Set
DESCRIPTION: Includes the headboard, frame, dresser and one nightstand. Dark brown/black color.
AMOUNT: $500
ITEM: Children’s Ride-On Vacuum
DESCRIPTION: BRO brand rechargeable ride-on vacuum.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Brand New Children’s Drum Set
DESCRIPTION: Includes the tom-tom, snare and bass drums with foot pedal. Hi-hat, cymbal and drummer’s seat also included.
AMOUNT: $500
NAME: Helen / 610-717-7559 / Milton
ITEM: WeatherTech Mats
DESCRIPTION: Front mats and back mats for a 2015 Jeep.
AMOUNT: $20
ITEM: Deck Sectional Couch, Chairs and Table
DESCRIPTION: 2-piece couch for outside. Includes a table with chairs and chair cushions. Cushions have not been left outside. All pieces made of rattan.
AMOUNT: $500
ITEM: Women’s Clothing
DESCRIPTION: Assortment of women’s clothing (dresses, tops, slacks, etc.) in sizes 8, 10 and some 12.
AMOUNT: Negotiable. Call to see the selection and try on.
NAME: Stephen / 781-249-5695 / Milton
ITEM: Motorcycle
DESCRIPTION: 2003 Yellow BMW F650 dual purpose motorcycle with street tires. Can be used off or on road. Recently passed inspection. 11,000 miles. Owner has saddlebags for it, but they will cost additional.
AMOUNT: $4,000 for the motorcycle only
NAME: George / 443-206-3471
ITEM: 1987 Ford F350
DESCRIPTION: White 1987 Ford f350 dually 86,379 miles 6.9 IDI diesel aluminum flat bed. Lots of new parts. Call for complete list of work done and photos. It runs well.
AMOUNT: $5,500 or best offer
NAME: Keith / 410-476-7370
ITEM: Valiant Whole-house humidification
DESCRIPTION: Humidifies up to 4,000 square feet for up to 55 hours on a single fill. Easy to use digital controls make airflow adjustment simple. NEW IN BOX
AMOUNT:
ITEM: Mini heater
DESCRIPTION: Slim-fit design, silent operation, energy efficient, 400-watt mini heater. Automatic shut-off, carrying handle and lightweight frame make it easy to position or move.
NEW IN BOX
AMOUNT: