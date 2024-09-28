Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/28/24
Guy – SAT, OCTOBER 12th – Rib & Chicken BBQ – 12 til 4pm at American Legion Post 19 on Laurel Road in Laurel
Brian – 302-470-0024
– Nordic Track Elliptical Elite 14.9, like new – $500
David – 410-430-8888
– 2006 Cadillac DTS, 88000 miles, MD inspected, Garage kept – $8900
Norman – 302-846-9826
– 10 one horsepower electric motors with cord and pulley, 220v – $35 each
Fonda – 302-945-4961
– Power Air Fryer – $40
– Presto Canner Pressure Cooker – $20
– George Foreman Rotisserie with attachments – $40
Reggie – 202-256-0204
– 2013 Platinum Mercedes C250 Coupe, Excellent condition, 62000 miles – $8900
– FREE Sealy firm, queen size, clean gently used bed
Dennis – 302-567-8500
– Red LG Washer and dryer, 10 years old, gas dryer, washer needs rubber seal – $700
Sam – 302-858-7378
– 2 cradles – large – $75 / small – $35
– Tow dolly – $30
– Brand new large fishing net – $15
Tony – 302-858-8583
– 1981 Backyard boats, Laser sailboat 14ft w/ 2021 trailer – $2000 obo
Craig – 302-727-3036
– LOOKING FOR: Help posting items online He has lots of stuff
Diane – 302-644-0799
– Golden Large Lift Chair – $75
– Manager’s Chair, high back, leather – $60
– Air Fryer – $35
Kim – 302-465-5225
– 2000 Century, 21ft Walkthrough with 150hp Yamaha engine – $6000 obo (Has trailer too but no title for it)
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts spreader – $20
– 20 coat hangers – $1 each
Trey – 561-281-5307
– Marine superstructure goes on power boat, ask for more info – $650
– REX Sailrite sewing machine – $650
– Lots of nautical ropes, ask for more info