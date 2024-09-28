Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 09/28/24

Guy – SAT, OCTOBER 12th – Rib & Chicken BBQ – 12 til 4pm at American Legion Post 19 on Laurel Road in Laurel

Brian – 302-470-0024

– Nordic Track Elliptical Elite 14.9, like new – $500

David – 410-430-8888

– 2006 Cadillac DTS, 88000 miles, MD inspected, Garage kept – $8900

Norman – 302-846-9826

– 10 one horsepower electric motors with cord and pulley, 220v – $35 each

Fonda – 302-945-4961

– Power Air Fryer – $40

– Presto Canner Pressure Cooker – $20

– George Foreman Rotisserie with attachments – $40

Reggie – 202-256-0204

– 2013 Platinum Mercedes C250 Coupe, Excellent condition, 62000 miles – $8900

– FREE Sealy firm, queen size, clean gently used bed

Dennis – 302-567-8500

– Red LG Washer and dryer, 10 years old, gas dryer, washer needs rubber seal – $700

Sam – 302-858-7378

– 2 cradles – large – $75 / small – $35

– Tow dolly – $30

– Brand new large fishing net – $15

Tony – 302-858-8583

– 1981 Backyard boats, Laser sailboat 14ft w/ 2021 trailer – $2000 obo

Craig – 302-727-3036

– LOOKING FOR: Help posting items online He has lots of stuff

Diane – 302-644-0799

– Golden Large Lift Chair – $75

– Manager’s Chair, high back, leather – $60

– Air Fryer – $35

Kim – 302-465-5225

– 2000 Century, 21ft Walkthrough with 150hp Yamaha engine – $6000 obo (Has trailer too but no title for it)

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Scotts spreader – $20

– 20 coat hangers – $1 each

Trey – 561-281-5307

– Marine superstructure goes on power boat, ask for more info – $650

– REX Sailrite sewing machine – $650

– Lots of nautical ropes, ask for more info