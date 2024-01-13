Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 1/13/24
John – 302-212-5413
– All American Clothing, Denim Jacket, size small, brand new – $40
– Track side motorcycle wheel chock – $20
– Ranger RCI 5054 100w 6 meter radio – $200
Joyce – 609-247-3649
– White wash, finish desk & chair – $40
– Front and rear rubber car mats for a 2020 RAV4 – $50 for all
Hugh – 202-365-7872
– 1967 GMC ToroFlow Truck, Needs work – $3500 obo
Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 16inch Uniroyal Truck tires, 265 75 16 Radial – ask for price
Marge – 302-645-2158
– Twin bed frame with two drawers on bottom – FREE
Vanessa – 410-600-5575
– LOOKING FOR: Any type of REAL FUR winter clothing
Robert – 302-745-9043
– LOOKING FOR: 60ft of 4 ft Chain Link fence
Lenny – 302-645-2784
– 6 adult bikes – $200 for all 6
– 6 early American dining room chairs – $140 for all
– Victrola – $200
Scott – 302-228-0545
– Brand New infrared Kenmore console heater – WILL Deliver – $100
Bobby – 813-220-5858
– Toro Bronco Riding Mower / John Deere push mower / Toro Push mower all need a little work – $500 for all
Milton – 302-519-7805
– LOOKING FOR: 25 to 50 HP outboard motor for a boat