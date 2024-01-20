Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 1/20/24
Michelle – 38th District Republicans meeting at the Millville Town Hall on Monday
– 6pm meet and greet
– 6:30pm Meeting
John – 302-212-5413
– All American Clothing denim Jacket, size small, brand new – $40
– Track side motorcycle wheel chock – $20
– Ranger RCI 5054, 100w, 6 meter radio – $200
Debbie – 410-948-9155
– Birch wood dining table and 4 chairs – $1900
– 1876 Antique folding game table – $125
– Antique night table, 1 drawer/1 shelf – $100
Kim – 410-726-3371
– LOOKING FOR: Slide string Banjo
– 4 Valentine Dogs – $500 a piece
John – 410-754-6955
– 24 inch Amazon fire TV Insignia – almost new – $75
– 40 inch TCL with Roku, 5 yrs old – $150
Linda – 302-448-0601
– 4 Metal Display racks – brand new in box – $100 for all
– Meat slicer for home – $50
Herm – 302-841-7971
– Harley Heritage softail – $6500
– Dog kennel, 42in x 28in x 28in – $75
– LOOKING FOR: Kerosene torpedo heater mid size or small
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Babe Ruth called shot card BrandX #84D19191 – make offer
Hal – 410-202-6857
– TroyBuilt Wood splitter 33 ton – $800 obo