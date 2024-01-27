Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 1/27/24
Brian – 302-470-0024
– Twin size folding bed – $25
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Unique Thimble Collection w/ display case – $25
– Poster “Hail to the Redskins” Hall of Famers, ’36-’86 – $20
– 4 Wheaties boxes – 2 SB Redskins ’83, 1 Super Bowl Redskins ’86, 1 Michael Jordan Box – $8 a piece / ALL FOR $30
Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R – ask for price
Hal – 410-202-6857
– TroyBuilt Wood splitter, 33 ton – $800 obo
– 2001 Toyota Highlander, v6, 300000 – $1500
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– 2 tool boxes with lots of tool in them – ask for price
Chuck – 302-562-4439
– 100 DVDs – Dramas and comedies – $50 for all
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Driver Back lift – $350
– Hall runner carpet, 7.5′ X 2′ – $25
– Grey Vinyl roll – $200
Jim – 856-448-0824
– 1968 Plymouth Fury Convertible Project – $4100
Dave – 302-354-0175
– 2 RefrigiWear extreme weather suits, size small, rated to -80 degrees – $100 apiece