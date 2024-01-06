Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 1/6/24
January 6, 2024/
Sam – 443-614-8412
– Dining room table with 2 leafs and 6 chairs, expands to 7 feet long – $700 obo
Debbi – 443-366-5935
– FREE – Retro dining table glass top with 4 white leather chairs
David – 302-858-5006
– 1959 26″ Sylvania Console model TV & 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – both for $75
Tim – 302-399-9409
– 100s of Classic Country Vinyls – $3000
Cathy – 302-644-2472 (leave Message)
– 19 or 21 inch Emerson TV – FREE
Dave – 908-322-2468
– Headboard for double or queen Oriental background – $250
– Off green suede couch, like new – $250
Bobby – 813-220-585
– Looking for either ’54 or ’55 Britannica Great books, complete or almost completes sets (call him if you have any years too)
