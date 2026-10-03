Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/03/26

NAME: George / 443-206-3471

ITEM: Truck

DESCRIPTION: 1987 Ford F350 Dually. 6.9 IDI diesel with an aluminum flatbed. It has many new parts. 83,679 miles. Call for a complete list of work done and photos. It runs well.

AMOUNT: $5,500 or best offer

NAME: Keith / 410-476-7370

ITEM: Humidifier

DESCRIPTION: New In Box Valiant Whole-House Humidification system. Humidifies up to 4,000 sq. ft. for up to 55 hours on a single fill. Easy to use digital controls make airflow adjustment simple.

AMOUNT: Best Offer

ITEM: Mini-Heater

DESCRIPTION: New In Box 400-watt mini heater. Slim design, silent operation and energy efficient. It has an automatic shut-off, a carrying handle, and a lightweight frame that makes it easy to position or move.

AMOUNT: Best Offer

NAME: Kim / 443-667-2363 / Salisbury

ITEM: 2 bedroom sets; 1 queen-sized and 1 single-sized

DESCRIPTION: Dark wood sets. Both sets include a bed frame, headboard, footboard, dressers and one nightstand each.

AMOUNT: Best Offer for both sets together

ITEM: Microwave Oven

DESCRIPTION: Large black microwave oven in good condition.

AMOUNT: Best Offer

NAME: Bill / 240-216-4453 / Berlin

ITEM: Truck Running Boards

DESCRIPTION: One set of Westin black running boards for a 2021 through 2026 Ram truck with a 5-7′ bed. Steps are 5″ wide. The set comes with full installation hardware. Used but in great condition.

AMOUNT: $150

NAME: Nick / 302-228-8018 / Harrington

ITEM: Car

DESCRIPTION: 1993 Cadillac DeVille. Maroon/burgundy interior and exterior Runs great but needs new brakes. Current owner has the title and keys.

AMOUNT: $2,000 Negotiable

Dee / 302-644-0799 / Lewes

ITEM: Mixer

DESCRIPTION: VitaMix 7500 model blender. Commercial grade with 2 blending canisters: one for wet ingredients and one for dry. Very powerful. Used only one-time.

AMOUNT: $350

ITEM: Christmas Tree

DESCRIPTION: 6-1/2′ pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. Lights can be either mult-colored or all white with a flick of a switch. Tree comes in 3 sections. Was used once.

AMOUNT: $85

ITEM: Christmas Wreath

DESCRIPTION: 48″ artificial wreath. Weather-resistant so it can be used indoors or outdoors. It can also be used with lights.

AMOUNT: $30

NAME: Jay / 302-519-1635 / Millsboro

LOOKING FOR: A mid-sized truck in good condition with low mileage. Nothing later than a 2020 model year.