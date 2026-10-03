Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/03/26
NAME: George / 443-206-3471
ITEM: Truck
DESCRIPTION: 1987 Ford F350 Dually. 6.9 IDI diesel with an aluminum flatbed. It has many new parts. 83,679 miles. Call for a complete list of work done and photos. It runs well.
AMOUNT: $5,500 or best offer
NAME: Keith / 410-476-7370
ITEM: Humidifier
DESCRIPTION: New In Box Valiant Whole-House Humidification system. Humidifies up to 4,000 sq. ft. for up to 55 hours on a single fill. Easy to use digital controls make airflow adjustment simple.
AMOUNT: Best Offer
ITEM: Mini-Heater
DESCRIPTION: New In Box 400-watt mini heater. Slim design, silent operation and energy efficient. It has an automatic shut-off, a carrying handle, and a lightweight frame that makes it easy to position or move.
AMOUNT: Best Offer
NAME: Kim / 443-667-2363 / Salisbury
ITEM: 2 bedroom sets; 1 queen-sized and 1 single-sized
DESCRIPTION: Dark wood sets. Both sets include a bed frame, headboard, footboard, dressers and one nightstand each.
AMOUNT: Best Offer for both sets together
ITEM: Microwave Oven
DESCRIPTION: Large black microwave oven in good condition.
AMOUNT: Best Offer
NAME: Bill / 240-216-4453 / Berlin
ITEM: Truck Running Boards
DESCRIPTION: One set of Westin black running boards for a 2021 through 2026 Ram truck with a 5-7′ bed. Steps are 5″ wide. The set comes with full installation hardware. Used but in great condition.
AMOUNT: $150
NAME: Nick / 302-228-8018 / Harrington
ITEM: Car
DESCRIPTION: 1993 Cadillac DeVille. Maroon/burgundy interior and exterior Runs great but needs new brakes. Current owner has the title and keys.
AMOUNT: $2,000 Negotiable
Dee / 302-644-0799 / Lewes
ITEM: Mixer
DESCRIPTION: VitaMix 7500 model blender. Commercial grade with 2 blending canisters: one for wet ingredients and one for dry. Very powerful. Used only one-time.
AMOUNT: $350
ITEM: Christmas Tree
DESCRIPTION: 6-1/2′ pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. Lights can be either mult-colored or all white with a flick of a switch. Tree comes in 3 sections. Was used once.
AMOUNT: $85
ITEM: Christmas Wreath
DESCRIPTION: 48″ artificial wreath. Weather-resistant so it can be used indoors or outdoors. It can also be used with lights.
AMOUNT: $30
NAME: Jay / 302-519-1635 / Millsboro
LOOKING FOR: A mid-sized truck in good condition with low mileage. Nothing later than a 2020 model year.