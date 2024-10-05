Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/05/24
Mike 302-236-5301 – Sun, OCT 27 – FRETS4VETS FUNDRAISER – 3-7pm, 8100 Seashore Hwy, Bridgeville
Check out the Frets4Vets Facebook page
Pam – 302-945-8543
– Aero Pilates Reformer Plus Machine w/ Rebounder, stand, Manual & Chart – $125
Charlie – 302-362-0286
– Bushmaster 15 hp wood-chipper, good shape – $375
Bob – 908-907-2372
– TMG Steam/Sauna/Shower BRAND NEW – $700
– 4 seat golf cart – $7500
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts spreader – $20
– 20 wood coat hangers – $1 each
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– 40 wood Pallets – FREE
– Two motorcycles – ask for info
– Classic car – ask for details
Paul – 469-237-5946
– BARN SALE: Lots of good junk and tools
Reggie – 202-256-0204
– FREE: Sealy firm queen size, clean, gently used, bed and frame
Dan – 302-448-5425
– 100+ bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $5 each $3 for ten or more
– Survival MREs, 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 or individuals $2.50 a meal
John – 302-212-5413
– All American denim jacket, adult small, new condition – $40
– Ranger RCI 5054 6 meter Transceiver, like new – $180
Penny – 302-420-1130
– Hitachi Bread Machine – $20
Mark – 267-908-2558
– Brand new Dewalt Miter Stand – $100
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Black leather recliner and ottoman – $140