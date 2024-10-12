Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/12/24

DR Ed – EVENT

Tuesday, Oct 22 and Wednesday, Oct 23 at the New Cambria Hotel on Route 24, Rehoboth Beach – American Genesis Presents guest speaker William J Federer in the Ballroom at 6:30pm

JL – 443-307-3283

– Never used Marathon salt water 6-12ft telescopic aluminum crab net – $20

– Freedom Scooter, 15 years old, never used, needs battery model #946-B4 – $15

Russ – 850-288-5929

– 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, 90,544 miles – $4999.99

Joe – 609-827-4997

– Michael Jordan Fleer rookie card – $10000

– Michael Jordan Rookie sticker set – $10000

Wes – 302-854-6609

– Dozen snow geese decoys & dozen Canada goose decoys – $150 for all

– Migratory Bird Stamps from 1988 – 2017 – $300

Dan – 302-448-5425

– 100+ bowling pins good shape most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more

– Survival MREs 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals $2.50 a meal

– Lots of Caution and Danger tape – $3 a roll

Keith – 302-855-0615

– FREE: Math Tutoring – all ages

Bill – 302-362-6134

– 1 hp Drill press – $150

– 13-inch wood planer – $150