Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/19/24
Dale – 302-745-2223
– Donate water for Asheville – drop off at Floors and More
Toni – 302-539-3487
– 3 Gallon oilless pancake air compressor with hoses and fittings – $25
Tom – 302-613-9265
– BELL 750lbs wheelchair, indoor/outdoor lift, perfect condition – $2000
Maria – 302-632-9977
– Barbie Doll collection, all in box – various prices
Tony – 302-858-8583
– 1981 Backyard boats, Laser sailboat, 14ft w/ 2021 trailer – $1500 obo
Mike – 302-906-9584
– Professional drafting table – $125
Greg – 302-249-8000
– Buy Choice Caroler figurines – Eastern Shore theme – $1000
– Country French, metal, king size bed frame and mirror – $1000
– TV stand with rollers – $1000
Tom – 302-245-4441
– 2 Summit self-climbing deer stands – $200 each
Tony – 484-390-2729
– 222 Aqua Sport Boat & 225 saltwater series 2 Yamaha motor with trailer TITLED – $8500