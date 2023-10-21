Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/21/23

Shirley – Saturday, November 4 – 4pm to 7pm

Pancake dinner at Providence Community Church, Shortly Road, Georgetown

Les – 302-854-6609

– Pair of neoprene camo chest waders, never opened – $75

– Blind with cut cornfield camo, never on the ground – $125

John – 215-416-6751

– 2 sets of natural wood bunk beds, with bunkies sheets and decorative pillows – $125 each $200 both

Beau – 302-684-4886

– 1983 Babe Ruth called shot baseball card – make offer

Nadine – 302-684-2610

– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75

– 3 boxed blinds, unopened, 35×64 – $5 each or all 3 for $13

– 75 45rpm records – $35 for all

Dominic – 302-362-3179

– Two cast iron bench frames from DuPont family – $300

Dennis – 410-458-2582

– Grey metal frame twin bed with almost new foam mattress – $75

Pat – 321-258-2738

– Floral design plush loveseat – FREE

Richard – 302-539-7819

– 31 ton log splitter – $600

Herb – 302-841-7971

– ’91 Harley Davidson heritage softail – $6500

– LOOKING FOR: 17 inch 8 hole Ford rim

– Dog cage, 24 by 42 by 28

Scott – 302-228-7893

– Lots of jewelry & lots of jewelry cases – ASK FOR PRICES

– Tons of jerseys all sports – ASK FOR PRICES

Dean – 302-644-4472

– Craftsman table saw – $100

– Chainsaw – $100

Charles – 443-310-0686

– Maytag – 3 door fridge – $400

– Frigidaire, 30inch, oven/range, 5 burners – $100

– Over the range microwave, Frigidaire – $50