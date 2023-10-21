Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/21/23
Shirley – Saturday, November 4 – 4pm to 7pm
Pancake dinner at Providence Community Church, Shortly Road, Georgetown
Les – 302-854-6609
– Pair of neoprene camo chest waders, never opened – $75
– Blind with cut cornfield camo, never on the ground – $125
John – 215-416-6751
– 2 sets of natural wood bunk beds, with bunkies sheets and decorative pillows – $125 each $200 both
Beau – 302-684-4886
– 1983 Babe Ruth called shot baseball card – make offer
Nadine – 302-684-2610
– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75
– 3 boxed blinds, unopened, 35×64 – $5 each or all 3 for $13
– 75 45rpm records – $35 for all
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– Two cast iron bench frames from DuPont family – $300
Dennis – 410-458-2582
– Grey metal frame twin bed with almost new foam mattress – $75
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Floral design plush loveseat – FREE
Richard – 302-539-7819
– 31 ton log splitter – $600
Herb – 302-841-7971
– ’91 Harley Davidson heritage softail – $6500
– LOOKING FOR: 17 inch 8 hole Ford rim
– Dog cage, 24 by 42 by 28
Scott – 302-228-7893
– Lots of jewelry & lots of jewelry cases – ASK FOR PRICES
– Tons of jerseys all sports – ASK FOR PRICES
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Craftsman table saw – $100
– Chainsaw – $100
Charles – 443-310-0686
– Maytag – 3 door fridge – $400
– Frigidaire, 30inch, oven/range, 5 burners – $100
– Over the range microwave, Frigidaire – $50