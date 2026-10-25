Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/24/26
NAME: Doug / Millsboro / 302-396-3268
ITEM: Refrigerator
DESCRIPTION: Side-by-side Frigidaire refrigerator in good condition.
AMOUNT: $375
ITEM: Home Office Workstation
DESCRIPTION: Brand new never used. Tempered glass desktop with a separate printer table that has two drawers. It comes with a desk chair and a lamp.
AMOUNT: $500
NAME: Ron / 302-249-1693 / Georgetown (Prefers receiving a text message)
ITEM: Plant
DESCRIPTION: A large aloe vera plant with multiple pups (aka buds). It comes in its own pot.
AMOUNT: $30 – negotiable
NAME: Kim / 410-422-1950 / Salisbury
ITEM: Washer and Dryer and an Upright Freezer
DESCRIPTION: All 3 appliances work well and are in good condition.
AMOUNT: Accepting offers
NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes
ITEM: Electric Skillet
DESCRIPTION: Bella brand 12″ x 12″ electric skillet. Includes a glass skillet cover.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Skillet
DESCRIPTION: Cast iron.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Bacon Press
DESCRIPTION: To prevent bacon from curling while cooking.
AMOUNT: $5
LOOKING FOR: A Betty Crocker Cookbook from the 1960’s.
NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford
ITEM: Walker
DESCRIPTION: Oversized walker for a larger person. Used once.
AMOUNT: $30
ITEM: Bicycle
DESCRIPTION: Women’s full sized 26″ pink Schwinn bike.
AMOUNT: $20
ITEM: Planer
DESCRIPTION: Bosch brand planer. Used a few times. Still in the original box.
AMOUNT: $40
NAME: Paul / 302-579-4006
ITEM: Miter Saw
DESCRIPTION: DeWalt 12″ double level compound sliding miter saw. Brand new in unopened box.
AMOUNT: $300
NAME: Anne / 301-674-4624
ITEM: Dining Table & Chairs
DESCRIPTION: Dining table with one leaf, 6 chairs and a bench seat. Tabletop is brown; the table legs and chairs are white. Bench seat has beige cushions.
AMOUNT: FREE – You pick up.
ITEM: Lazy Boy Chair
DESCRIPTION: A Lazy Boy Roman Style non reclining leather
chair, excellent condition. Needs the room like for a small loveseat
AMOUNT: $175 or best offer ($1200 new)