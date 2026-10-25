Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/24/26

NAME: Doug / Millsboro / 302-396-3268

ITEM: Refrigerator

DESCRIPTION: Side-by-side Frigidaire refrigerator in good condition.

AMOUNT: $375

ITEM: Home Office Workstation

DESCRIPTION: Brand new never used. Tempered glass desktop with a separate printer table that has two drawers. It comes with a desk chair and a lamp.

AMOUNT: $500

NAME: Ron / 302-249-1693 / Georgetown (Prefers receiving a text message)

ITEM: Plant

DESCRIPTION: A large aloe vera plant with multiple pups (aka buds). It comes in its own pot.

AMOUNT: $30 – negotiable

NAME: Kim / 410-422-1950 / Salisbury

ITEM: Washer and Dryer and an Upright Freezer

DESCRIPTION: All 3 appliances work well and are in good condition.

AMOUNT: Accepting offers

NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes

ITEM: Electric Skillet

DESCRIPTION: Bella brand 12″ x 12″ electric skillet. Includes a glass skillet cover.

AMOUNT: $10

ITEM: Skillet

DESCRIPTION: Cast iron.

AMOUNT: $10

ITEM: Bacon Press

DESCRIPTION: To prevent bacon from curling while cooking.

AMOUNT: $5

LOOKING FOR: A Betty Crocker Cookbook from the 1960’s.

NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford

ITEM: Walker

DESCRIPTION: Oversized walker for a larger person. Used once.

AMOUNT: $30

ITEM: Bicycle

DESCRIPTION: Women’s full sized 26″ pink Schwinn bike.

AMOUNT: $20

ITEM: Planer

DESCRIPTION: Bosch brand planer. Used a few times. Still in the original box.

AMOUNT: $40

NAME: Paul / 302-579-4006

ITEM: Miter Saw

DESCRIPTION: DeWalt 12″ double level compound sliding miter saw. Brand new in unopened box.

AMOUNT: $300

NAME: Anne / 301-674-4624

ITEM: Dining Table & Chairs

DESCRIPTION: Dining table with one leaf, 6 chairs and a bench seat. Tabletop is brown; the table legs and chairs are white. Bench seat has beige cushions.

AMOUNT: FREE – You pick up.