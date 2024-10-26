Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/26/24
Mike 302-236-5301 – OCT 27 – FRETS FOR VETS FUNDRAISER
8100 Seashore HWY Bridgeville 3-7pm check out the Fret for vets Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/frets4vets.org
Marvin – 410-430-5930
– 1000 watt Grow light full spectrum, new in box, 12 by 12 – $45
– Echo Quest Flair air purifier – $70
– Electrolux commercial upright vacuum – $75
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Granite counter top – $75
– Scott almost new spreader – $25
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to work on his gas fireplace
Russ – 850-288-5929
– Steam boiler and 2 steam radiators – $50
– Oil tank with a little oil in it – $50
Tom – 302-245-4441
– 2 Summit self-climbing deer stands – $200 each
Bob – 240-475-1830
– 5ft CRL Plate glass dolly – $150
– Flat trunk with bass corners – $20
Al – 410-865-9165
– 96 count – 1sqft by 2 inch thick foam squares for sound proofing – $100
Diane – 302-644-0799
– Manager’s chair, high back, leather – $60
– Air fryer – $35
Michelle – 973-632-6116
– 2014 Ford Transit Connect Titanium model 140,000 miles Moon roof leather interior – $9600
Rob – 302-567-8328
– Three BIG bags of aluminum cans and Five gallon bucket of Aluminum coil stock scrap – FREE
– FREE – Small box wood burning stove