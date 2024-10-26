Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/26/24

Mike 302-236-5301 – OCT 27 – FRETS FOR VETS FUNDRAISER

8100 Seashore HWY Bridgeville 3-7pm check out the Fret for vets Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/frets4vets.org

Marvin – 410-430-5930

– 1000 watt Grow light full spectrum, new in box, 12 by 12 – $45

– Echo Quest Flair air purifier – $70

– Electrolux commercial upright vacuum – $75

Dean – 302-644-4472

– Granite counter top – $75

– Scott almost new spreader – $25

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to work on his gas fireplace

Russ – 850-288-5929

– Steam boiler and 2 steam radiators – $50

– Oil tank with a little oil in it – $50

Tom – 302-245-4441

– 2 Summit self-climbing deer stands – $200 each

Bob – 240-475-1830

– 5ft CRL Plate glass dolly – $150

– Flat trunk with bass corners – $20

Al – 410-865-9165

– 96 count – 1sqft by 2 inch thick foam squares for sound proofing – $100

Diane – 302-644-0799

– Manager’s chair, high back, leather – $60

– Air fryer – $35

Michelle – 973-632-6116

– 2014 Ford Transit Connect Titanium model 140,000 miles Moon roof leather interior – $9600

Rob – 302-567-8328

– Three BIG bags of aluminum cans and Five gallon bucket of Aluminum coil stock scrap – FREE

– FREE – Small box wood burning stove