Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10-7-23

Jim – 302-841-1165

– New Samsung Crystal UHD, 65inch, Model AU800D with wall mount – $550

Nancy – 302-530-9960

– Washer and/or Dryer – ask for price

Nadeen – 302-684-2610

– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75

– 3 boxes of blinds – unopened – 35×64 – $5 each or all 3 for $13

– 75 45rpm records $35 for all

Paul – 302-236-0739

– LOOKING FOR: 1950 Ford parts car

Kim – 443-859-5675

– German Sheppard Pups – 2 male 2, Female $600 without shots / $700 with shots purebred

Jerry – 443-513-1297

– LOOKING FOR: 1973 Chevy Malibu – TEXT HIM

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT Club 404, V8, loaded and towing package – $7999

– Eureka upright – $25

– Crepe Myrtles – (5) $20 to $40 each

JR – 410-714-9628

– Craftsman tool box with tool – $200

– Craftsman Air Compressor – $60

– Craftsman Electric Power Washer – $80

Terry – 302-604-4736

– LOOKING FOR: CB Radio

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan, long term, willing to pay top dollar within 30 mile radius of Rehoboth

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Old tool, over 100 years old – make offer

– Chanter for bagpipe – make offer

– Various antiques – make an offer