Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/02/24
November 2, 2024/
Beth — Nov 9th – Christmas Bazaar @ St Andrews Catholic Center
14401 Sinepuxent Ave N. Ocean City
9am to 4 pm FOOD, Santa & FUN
Dan – 302-448-5425
– 100+ bowling pins good shape most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more
– Survival MREs 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals $2.50 a meal
– Lots of Caution and Danger Tape – $3 a roll
Diane – 302-644-0799
– 80″ Clayton Morris sofa – $125
Sandy – 610-533-9287
– Boy’s Mongoose bike – $55
Alex – 302-864-8381
– GE upright freezer – $125
Trey – 561-281-5307
– 2013 Rogue 196,000 miles, in GREAT condition, well taken care of – $3200
Kim – 443-859-5675
– 7 Canaries – $50 a piece