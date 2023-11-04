Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/04/23

Friday Nov. 10 at Georgetown Cheer Community Center

Dinner dance – 5-9pm

ALL vet and active member military FREE / guests $10

John – 302-212-5413

– Track side motorcycle stand – $30

Lance – 302-448-9777

– Coach 2020 tire machine – $150

– Sioux Belt Grinding machine – $100

– Record collection, 200 or more, all speeds – ask for prices

Earl – 302-245-2957

– Gibson Blues Hawk guitar with case – $400

– Schecter Bada Bling guitar with case – $400

Curt – 443-938-3934

– LOOKING FOR: Van or SUV up to $1500, runs good and automatic

Kathy – 724-866-6134

– Eddie Bauer large travel bag – 30 x 15 x 20 – $50

– Cabela large travel bag – 40 x 18 x 20 – $50

Jackie – 443-235-9043

– Mens suits and ties / pants 36w x 30L / Jackets 47 reg – ask for prices

Alyssa – 302-278-8498

– LOOKING FOR: Rental home on private property, non-smoker, no pets – up to $2500