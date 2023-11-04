Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/04/23
Friday Nov. 10 at Georgetown Cheer Community Center
Dinner dance – 5-9pm
ALL vet and active member military FREE / guests $10
Friday Nov. 10 at Georgetown Cheer Community Center
Dinner dance – 5-9pm
ALL vet and active member military FREE / guests $10
John – 302-212-5413
– Track side motorcycle stand – $30
Lance – 302-448-9777
– Coach 2020 tire machine – $150
– Sioux Belt Grinding machine – $100
– Record collection, 200 or more, all speeds – ask for prices
Earl – 302-245-2957
– Gibson Blues Hawk guitar with case – $400
– Schecter Bada Bling guitar with case – $400
Curt – 443-938-3934
– LOOKING FOR: Van or SUV up to $1500, runs good and automatic
Kathy – 724-866-6134
– Eddie Bauer large travel bag – 30 x 15 x 20 – $50
– Cabela large travel bag – 40 x 18 x 20 – $50
Jackie – 443-235-9043
– Mens suits and ties / pants 36w x 30L / Jackets 47 reg – ask for prices
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– LOOKING FOR: Rental home on private property, non-smoker, no pets – up to $2500