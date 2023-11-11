Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/11/23
Bill – FREE DAY AT FORT MILES on Sunday, November 12th from 10a – 2p
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Organizer full of Knitting and Crochet needles – FREE
Kathy – 302-644-2472
– New Beige recliner – $100
– Petsafe dog ramp AND car barrier – $50 both leave message
Kim – 443-859-5675
– 4 German Shepherd puppies – 2 boys 2 girls 3 mos – $500 obo
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to fix wooden swing
Jim – 302-856-2950
– Sentry Gun Safe – $500
Spiro – 302-245-4868
– 42″ Lawn Sweeper (almost new) – $175
Gloria – 302-645-5888
– 2000 Buick Century, 151000 miles, new tires and battery – $2000
Richard – 302-539-7819
– 5hp Log splitter – $800
– 8-10 sinker molds – make offer
John – 302-212-5413
– Track side motorcycle stand – $20
Tom – 610-496-9797
– Motorguide Trolling motor, 36 volt, 55″ shaft – $300
Ernest – 302-344-2343
– Moving sale 12-5pm, November 17th and 18th 24785 Shoreline Drive Stonewater Creek
Melanie – 302-313-5983
– Matching book case & cabinet, 8ft high x 30″ wide – $300 obo
– Bush corner desk and extension – $250
– Elliptical – $300
Mary – 302-537-5148
– LOOKING FOR: Working VCR – will pay $20
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– 4ft high indoor lighthouse, wooden – $300
Al – 410-865-9165
– Bench seat for ’00-’07 F250 small tear and stain – FREE