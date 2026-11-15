Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/14/26
NAME: Sheryl / 410-310-6633 or 302-436-5707
ITEM: Sectional Sofa
DESCRIPTION: Made by Bloomingdale’s, 2 pieces 7-foot by 6-foot
AMOUNT: $300 OBO
NAME: Jayne / 302-663-0039
ITEM: LG Oven
DESCRIPTION: Like new, standard size
AMOUNT: $285
ITEM: HJ Treadmill
DESCRIPTION: Folding treadmill, new, used twice, fits in closet, 21”x44”
AMOUNT: $65
NAME: Joe / 410-213-1931
ITEM: Christmas Bells
DESCRIPTION: 14 Danbury Mint Silver Plated Christmas’s Bells
AMOUNT: $100
ITEM: Hallmark Christmas Ornaments
DESCRIPTION: 35 Hallmark Christmas Ornaments mostly from the early 80s thru early 2000
AMOUNT: $125
NAME: Carmine / 302-245-1540 / Ocean View
ITEM: Large Musical Gear Cases
DESCRIPTION: Blue Tray Case for drummers. 35″W x 35″T x 16″D. It has a tray for other drumming equipment. It is heavy duty and has wheels.
AMOUNT: $100
ITEM: Large Microphone Case
DESCRIPTION: Black case that is 48″L x 12″W x 15″D. This case also has wheels.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Musical Snake
DESCRIPTION: Black 20’L with 8 channels to plug microphones in. 6 channels are XLR Connections and 2 are 1/4″ connections0
AMOUNT: $50
NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409 / Magnolia
LOOKING FOR: An outdoor wood fire pit
NAME: Kaz / Rehoboth Beach / 302-227-1919
ITEM: Tree Trunk
DESCRIPTION: A cherry tree trunk. 4’H x 13″W. Can be used for firewood or wood projects.
AMOUNT: $300
NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes
ITEM: Trifle Bowl
DESCRIPTION: Crate & Barrel brand. Slightly used.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Red Electric Wok
DESCRIPTION: West Bend brand with a non-stick cooking surface.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Knife Block
DESCRIPTION: Wusthof brand. Block lays flat in a drawer. Includes 4 knives: 3 can be used as carving knives and 1 is a serrated knife. All knives have wooden handles.
AMOUNT: $25
NAME: Steve / 1001 E. State Street, Delmar, MD – in the old flower shop.
ITEM: Albums & DVDs
DESCRIPTION: Has many country music albums and approximately 100 DVDs
AMOUNT: Free