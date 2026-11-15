Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/14/26

NAME: Sheryl / 410-310-6633 or 302-436-5707

ITEM: Sectional Sofa

DESCRIPTION: Made by Bloomingdale’s, 2 pieces 7-foot by 6-foot

AMOUNT: $300 OBO

NAME: Jayne / 302-663-0039

ITEM: LG Oven

DESCRIPTION: Like new, standard size

AMOUNT: $285

ITEM: HJ Treadmill

DESCRIPTION: Folding treadmill, new, used twice, fits in closet, 21”x44”

AMOUNT: $65

NAME: Joe / 410-213-1931

ITEM: Christmas Bells

DESCRIPTION: 14 Danbury Mint Silver Plated Christmas’s Bells

AMOUNT: $100

ITEM: Hallmark Christmas Ornaments

DESCRIPTION: 35 Hallmark Christmas Ornaments mostly from the early 80s thru early 2000

AMOUNT: $125

NAME: Carmine / 302-245-1540 / Ocean View

ITEM: Large Musical Gear Cases

DESCRIPTION: Blue Tray Case for drummers. 35″W x 35″T x 16″D. It has a tray for other drumming equipment. It is heavy duty and has wheels.

AMOUNT: $100

ITEM: Large Microphone Case

DESCRIPTION: Black case that is 48″L x 12″W x 15″D. This case also has wheels.

AMOUNT: $50

ITEM: Musical Snake

DESCRIPTION: Black 20’L with 8 channels to plug microphones in. 6 channels are XLR Connections and 2 are 1/4″ connections0

AMOUNT: $50

NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409 / Magnolia

LOOKING FOR: An outdoor wood fire pit

NAME: Kaz / Rehoboth Beach / 302-227-1919

ITEM: Tree Trunk

DESCRIPTION: A cherry tree trunk. 4’H x 13″W. Can be used for firewood or wood projects.

AMOUNT: $300

NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes

ITEM: Trifle Bowl

DESCRIPTION: Crate & Barrel brand. Slightly used.

AMOUNT: $10

ITEM: Red Electric Wok

DESCRIPTION: West Bend brand with a non-stick cooking surface.

AMOUNT: $10

ITEM: Knife Block

DESCRIPTION: Wusthof brand. Block lays flat in a drawer. Includes 4 knives: 3 can be used as carving knives and 1 is a serrated knife. All knives have wooden handles.

AMOUNT: $25

NAME: Steve / 1001 E. State Street, Delmar, MD – in the old flower shop.

ITEM: Albums & DVDs

DESCRIPTION: Has many country music albums and approximately 100 DVDs

AMOUNT: Free