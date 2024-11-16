Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/16/24

Dan – 302-448-5425

– 100+ bowling pins good shape most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more

– Survival MREs 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals $2.50 a meal

– Lots of Caution and Danger tape – $3 a roll

Scott – 302-228-0545

– 15 to 20 Old Barbies, some mint in box, some out of box – $20 each

– Zane Grey books – ask for more info

Cullen – 302-858-3597

– @10 die cast cars 11:18 scale – $20-25 each

Bob – 240-475-1830

– Wells Fargo trunk – $25

– 5ft CRL plate glass dolly – $100

– Heavy duty Christmas tree stand – $25

Dominic – 302-362-3179

– Victorian Santa – 4ft high – $100

Tom – 302-245-4441

– Summit self-climbing deer stands – $200 each

Bob – 302-519-7805

– LOOKING FOR: Aluminum boat and trailer with paperwork

Tony – 302-827-2430

– 225 ampere Lincoln electric welder – $75

– Set of weather tech floor mats for Bronco sport – $75

Tim – 302-507-3525

– Aircraft Mechanic sheet metal hand tools – ASK for more info

Chris – 410-341-0017

– New 8-inch back hoe bucket – $200

Cindy – 302-645-9510

– 10-ft wooden step ladder (garage-kept) – $40

Roy – 302-542-3761

– FREE: Frigidaire fridge/freezer, 30x31x64

Charlie – 302-233-0596

– Stiehl Chain saw MS210C – $100

Don – 443-373-1540

– Racing bike rim and tire, 28×622, 700 28c – $40