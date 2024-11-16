Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/16/24
Dan – 302-448-5425
– 100+ bowling pins good shape most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more
– Survival MREs 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals $2.50 a meal
– Lots of Caution and Danger tape – $3 a roll
Scott – 302-228-0545
– 15 to 20 Old Barbies, some mint in box, some out of box – $20 each
– Zane Grey books – ask for more info
Cullen – 302-858-3597
– @10 die cast cars 11:18 scale – $20-25 each
Bob – 240-475-1830
– Wells Fargo trunk – $25
– 5ft CRL plate glass dolly – $100
– Heavy duty Christmas tree stand – $25
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– Victorian Santa – 4ft high – $100
Tom – 302-245-4441
– Summit self-climbing deer stands – $200 each
Bob – 302-519-7805
– LOOKING FOR: Aluminum boat and trailer with paperwork
Tony – 302-827-2430
– 225 ampere Lincoln electric welder – $75
– Set of weather tech floor mats for Bronco sport – $75
Tim – 302-507-3525
– Aircraft Mechanic sheet metal hand tools – ASK for more info
Chris – 410-341-0017
– New 8-inch back hoe bucket – $200
Cindy – 302-645-9510
– 10-ft wooden step ladder (garage-kept) – $40
Roy – 302-542-3761
– FREE: Frigidaire fridge/freezer, 30x31x64
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Stiehl Chain saw MS210C – $100
Don – 443-373-1540
– Racing bike rim and tire, 28×622, 700 28c – $40