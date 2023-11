Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/18/23

Ron – 302-260-1753

– Garelick Boat seat – NEW IN BOX – fits 2 and 3/4 inch pedestal – $50

– 15ft Cape Hatteras Kayak with Paddles – $300

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Organizer full of Knitting and Crochet needles – FREE

John – 302-212-5413

– Track side motorcycle stand – $20

Bob – 410-430-7552

– Scaffolding – $100 a section (4ft sections)

– Landscaping bricks and stones – ask for prices

– Hunting stuff – Ask for prices

Mary – 302-537-5148

– LOOKING FOR: Working VCR will pay – $20

Larry – 410-390-2068

– Child’s Barbie Bike – $35

Bart – 267-908-2558

– LOOKING FOR: Used Kayak Top Rider

Jeff – 215-206-7140

– 50 used wooden pallets – $100 obo

Paul – 302-236-0739

– LOOKING FOR: 1950 Ford parts car

Roger – 302-226-7599

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to clean out valley in roof

Karin – 433-477-0795

– Paul McKay Lithograph “Washington DC by Moonlight” 1905 – $2100

Lisa – 302-260-1189

– 16K Fifth wheel Reese Kwik-Slide – $25

Johnny – 973-714-449

– 10ft long homemade very nice Picnic Table – $200