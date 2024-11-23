Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/23/24
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Broyhill maple table, 8ft long with both leafs in (no chairs) & china cabinet – $400 for all
Jeff – 410-622-1682
– LOOKING FOR: Any kind of sport cards and action figures
Dan – 302-448-5425
– 100+ bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more
– Survival MREs, 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals for $2.50 a meal
– USGI Ammo Cans, water tight, various sizes – $10-45
Mike – 443-880-3707
– Chest of drawers, bureau of drawers with mirror, full-size bed frame – $200 for all
Al – 410-865-9165
– 96 count – 1 sq ft by 2 inch thick foam squares for sound proofing – $50
– Marshall MG30FX Amp – $60
Kathy – 302-236-5301
– Dog ramp, dog barrier for car, dog seat belt – $50 for all
Mike – 302-236-5301
– LOOKING FOR: 80s & 90s T-shirts and hats
Charlotte – 410-251-1383
– 4 piece vintage Mediterranean bedroom set – $150
– Vintage dining room set, maple – $400
– Vintage dry sink with solid copper pan, with Philco record player and radio – $100
Troy – 443-880-1424
– Electric concrete mixer – $50
– Skill saw – table saw – $75
Bob – 302-490-2752
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to put in a rear housing for a Chevy Astro van
Kim – 302-465-5225
– 2000 Century, 21ft boat – $5000