Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/23/24

Charlie – 302-233-0596

– Broyhill maple table, 8ft long with both leafs in (no chairs) & china cabinet – $400 for all

Jeff – 410-622-1682

– LOOKING FOR: Any kind of sport cards and action figures

Dan – 302-448-5425

– 100+ bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $5 each / $3 for ten or more

– Survival MREs, 12 to a case – $30 a case dated 2024 / or individuals for $2.50 a meal

– USGI Ammo Cans, water tight, various sizes – $10-45

Mike – 443-880-3707

– Chest of drawers, bureau of drawers with mirror, full-size bed frame – $200 for all

Al – 410-865-9165

– 96 count – 1 sq ft by 2 inch thick foam squares for sound proofing – $50

– Marshall MG30FX Amp – $60

Kathy – 302-236-5301

– Dog ramp, dog barrier for car, dog seat belt – $50 for all

Mike – 302-236-5301

– LOOKING FOR: 80s & 90s T-shirts and hats

Charlotte – 410-251-1383

– 4 piece vintage Mediterranean bedroom set – $150

– Vintage dining room set, maple – $400

– Vintage dry sink with solid copper pan, with Philco record player and radio – $100

Troy – 443-880-1424

– Electric concrete mixer – $50

– Skill saw – table saw – $75

Bob – 302-490-2752

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to put in a rear housing for a Chevy Astro van

Kim – 302-465-5225

– 2000 Century, 21ft boat – $5000