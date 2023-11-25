Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/25/23
November 25, 2023/
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Organizer full of Knitting and Crochet needles – FREE
Teresa – 302-541-8288
– John Deere cast iron toy tractors (around 50 of them), Never played with – $40 each or make offer for all
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– German beer steins – ask for prices
Debbie – 410-948-9155
– 55-inch Samsung Smart TV – $85
– Dehumidifier – $30
Paul – 717-644-5252
– Black and decker cordless chainsaw, 18v, with battery and charger – $45
– Worx Electric Chainsaw, 110v – $50
– Sun Joe Electric hedge trimmer – $35
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Narsil Sword and Shield wall decorations – $40
Mike – 443-880-3707
– Assorted Clothing S-M-L (adult) Sizes – fairly cheap