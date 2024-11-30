Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market – 11/30/24
Kathy – 302-644-2472
– Dog ramp, dog barrier for car, dog seat belt – $50 for all / LEAVE MESSAGE
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– 3 animal crates – 42″x26″x30″, 40″x30″ and 24″x12″- $100 for all
– Craftsman edger – $20
Richard – 302-228-3820
– Rattan Pathfinder E-Bike – NEW – $1000
Tim – 302-362-8629
– Full size Oak Futon – good condition – $50
Ron – 302-745-8284
– Set of Husky floor mats for Ford Edge, front and back – $50 for all
Michelle – 302-500-9597
– Brand new adult trike with basket – $200
Mike – 443-754-1741
– Sierra 2-door wood stove and some wood – $350 Firm
John – 410-430-6319
– Pool table, 4’x8′ Raven, felt with cues and balls – $600 obo
– Stand-up 3 disc sander – $350
Leslie – 443- 477-2530
– Dean Acoustic Guitar, like new, with amp and stand – $300 obo
Michelle – 302-500-9597
– Mahogany desk – $25
Tim – 302-399-9409
– 100s of Classic Country Vinyl records – $3000
Tim – 302-507-3525
– 29 piece Craftsman combine tool kit – call for price
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– 2000 Red Dodge Dakota, 200,000+ miles – with all original paperwork – $4700
– Fisher Price plastic bikes – call for more info