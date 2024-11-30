Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market – 11/30/24

Kathy – 302-644-2472

– Dog ramp, dog barrier for car, dog seat belt – $50 for all / LEAVE MESSAGE

Charlie – 302-233-0596

– 3 animal crates – 42″x26″x30″, 40″x30″ and 24″x12″- $100 for all

– Craftsman edger – $20

Richard – 302-228-3820

– Rattan Pathfinder E-Bike – NEW – $1000

Tim – 302-362-8629

– Full size Oak Futon – good condition – $50

Ron – 302-745-8284

– Set of Husky floor mats for Ford Edge, front and back – $50 for all

Michelle – 302-500-9597

– Brand new adult trike with basket – $200

Mike – 443-754-1741

– Sierra 2-door wood stove and some wood – $350 Firm

John – 410-430-6319

– Pool table, 4’x8′ Raven, felt with cues and balls – $600 obo

– Stand-up 3 disc sander – $350

Leslie – 443- 477-2530

– Dean Acoustic Guitar, like new, with amp and stand – $300 obo

Michelle – 302-500-9597

– Mahogany desk – $25

Tim – 302-399-9409

– 100s of Classic Country Vinyl records – $3000

Tim – 302-507-3525

– 29 piece Craftsman combine tool kit – call for price

Alyssa – 302-278-8498

– 2000 Red Dodge Dakota, 200,000+ miles – with all original paperwork – $4700

– Fisher Price plastic bikes – call for more info