Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/02/23

December 2, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial

HELP OUT – Sunday, December 3rd – 9am to 1pm
Whimsical Pet Rescue Bake Sale & Stuff the Van
Yarn & Bone Pet Supply, College Park Drive, Georgetown

Richard – 410-476-3270
– King size adjustable bed (no mattress) – free

Helen – 610-717-7559
– Hoover vacuum – $25
– Fireplace console – $50

                     Hoover Vacuum / Fireplace Console

Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak Carousel Projector Model 4900 – FREE

Sam – 302-632-0011
– Brother sewing machine – new – $125

Larry – 302-537-5122
– Hutch with glass door top, wood doors bottom, 6ftL x 19inW x 7ftH – $150 leave message

Patty – 440-812-4207
– Dogs steps for bed – NEW – $50

Jeff – 302-947-2030
– Brother sewing machine, LS-2125i – $55

Trey – 561-281-5307
– Henry sewing machine – NEW – $350
– Assorted Nautical Brass – ask for more info

David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $50
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $50

Tom – 302-245-4441
– 2 Summit Deer Stands – Viper $350 / Goliath $350

 

