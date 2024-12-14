Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/14/24
Boy Scout Christmas Tree Sale
Saturday 9-7, Sunday 9-6
81 Central Ave, Ocean View – behind Methodist Church
John – 302-212-5413
Kenwood amateur radio TS 590SG 100 watt output on 160 – 6 meters
Mark – 443-783-6912
Custom dog kennel 6×8 foot – $1800
Kim – 443-859-5675
Canary birds – 7 gold song birds – $50 each
German Shepherd pups – 2 male, 2 females – $500 each. No shots
Doug – 302-359-1109
Husqvarna 27 inch, 250cc snow blower, electric start – $300
Paul – 302-260-1753
Pneumatic nail gun – $50
Scott – 302-258-7737
3- Planters antique peanut jars – $75 each or $200 for all
410-430-2146
GE 20 cubic foot refrigerator off-white
Horace – 302-841-4436
Southern States rear tine tiller plus push planter – $300
Linda – 302-856-3322
Antique corn shucker – $199 or best offer
Jill – 302-645-1732
FREE – 7- 8 foot artificial Christmas Tree. Some assembly required
Herb – 302-841-7971
1991 Harley Davidson soft tail motorcycle. Needs minor work – $5500
CJ – 302-732-9490 or302-362-2627
Eight tires 235 65 18 – $10 each
302-233-0596
Various antique Christmas mantle ornaments – $20