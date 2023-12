Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12-16-23

Barbara/Dennis – 302-593-8667

– 65 ft deck/porch white railing, 8 piece tempered glass 33×36 11- 42×46 2- 45×46 AND 4×4 pressure treated Poles 7- 79in 6- 103in – $300

Linda – 302-448-0601

– 4 Gridwall, brand new, with legs – $150

Bob – 410-251-1847

– Beach and surf beer cart, 18×48 – $200

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Called shot, Babe Ruth baseball card, Bradex #84-v19-19.1 – make offer

– 200 yr old tools with papers – make offer

Pat – 321-258-2738

– FREE love seat – Pat will pay $50 to have it taken away

Cindy – 951-818-0267

– 7.5 ft Christmas tree, used once – $50

– Black iron coat rack – $50

– Pet shampooer, never used – $50

Ray – 302-388-5778

– 2006 4-door Dodge Ram 1500, 4-wheel drive, 4.7 litre, 240k – $4000

Cathy – 302-644-2472

– Brand New beige recliner – $100 obo

– Pet safe dog ramp – $50

Bill – 410-636-1866

– 20 inch mower, 1 season used – $60 obo