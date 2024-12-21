Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/21/24

Good Ole’ Boys LIVE NATIVITY presentation at The Circle in Georgetown, 6:30pm Sunday, December 22. No charge – but will accept donations of diapers & wipes for the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center

Marie – 410-636-9880

– Cast iron wood stove – $200 and leave a message

Don – 410-600-5699

– 6 – Princess Disney Dolls – $75 each

Mary – 302-518-2737

– 1972 Harley Davidson Super Glide, low miles – $9000

Sam – 443-614-8412

– Oak Dining Room table with 2 leaves and 6 chairs – $500

Bob – 302-490-2752

– LOOKING FOR: A mechanic to install a rear end in his 2001 Astrovan

John – 410-430-6319

– Bar Room Pool Table – new Ravens Purple felt – $600 obo

– Upright shop sander – $350 obo

Roy – 302-542-3761

– 6 ft fiberglass Werner step ladder, 300 lb rating – $60

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Used refrigerator, good and cold

– Three 10 ft pond boats – $50- 200 each

– Will buy your fishing rods!

John – 301-526-0065

– Set of five Jeep Wrangler tires and wheels 285 x 70 x 17

John – 410-251-6067

– Farm oxy-acetylene torch set, with 2 tanks, hoses, fittings – $400

Alissa – 302-278-8498

– 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck – 2 door, Red, mint condition with all paperwork, seats 6 – $3495