Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/21/24
Good Ole’ Boys LIVE NATIVITY presentation at The Circle in Georgetown, 6:30pm Sunday, December 22. No charge – but will accept donations of diapers & wipes for the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center
Marie – 410-636-9880
– Cast iron wood stove – $200 and leave a message
Don – 410-600-5699
– 6 – Princess Disney Dolls – $75 each
Mary – 302-518-2737
– 1972 Harley Davidson Super Glide, low miles – $9000
Sam – 443-614-8412
– Oak Dining Room table with 2 leaves and 6 chairs – $500
Bob – 302-490-2752
– LOOKING FOR: A mechanic to install a rear end in his 2001 Astrovan
John – 410-430-6319
– Bar Room Pool Table – new Ravens Purple felt – $600 obo
– Upright shop sander – $350 obo
Roy – 302-542-3761
– 6 ft fiberglass Werner step ladder, 300 lb rating – $60
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Used refrigerator, good and cold
– Three 10 ft pond boats – $50- 200 each
– Will buy your fishing rods!
John – 301-526-0065
– Set of five Jeep Wrangler tires and wheels 285 x 70 x 17
John – 410-251-6067
– Farm oxy-acetylene torch set, with 2 tanks, hoses, fittings – $400
Alissa – 302-278-8498
– 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck – 2 door, Red, mint condition with all paperwork, seats 6 – $3495