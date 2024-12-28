Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/28/24
December 28, 2024/
Marie – 302-947-9412
– WANTED: Wood splitter – gas or electric
Sam – 443-614-8412
– Dining room table and 6 chairs, 5 -7ft with two leaves. White oak finish – $400
Roy – 302-542-3761
– 6-foot step ladder – $60
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Black leather recliner with ottoman, very good condition $130
Mary – 301-518-2737
– 1972 Harley Davidson Super Glide FX – price reduced to $8500
Tammy – 302-245-7873
– WANT to adopt: Small, fluffy, male dog – any breed or age
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Trump Campaign Sign, 4×8 ft – $75
Rich – 302-732-3069
– Set of roof racks – $70
– 4 life jackets – $40 for the lot
Michael – 203-368-4114
– WANTED: 15 – 18-foot fiberglass freshwater canoe