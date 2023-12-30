Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/30/23
Bob 410-430-7552
– MOVING SALE thru January – 31881 Mitchell Rd Princess Anne
Linda – 302-448-0601
– 4 Metal Display racks, brand new in box – $100 for all
Mary – 301-908-9788
– Lionel Train set, #1800 General Frontier w/box – $500 For all
– Nativity blue mold set – Ask for price
Charlie – 302-858-1623
– Hummel figurines and Rockwell paintings – ask for prices
Dan – 724-650-6769
– 5 sets of commercial wall shelving with all hardware, new in box – $50 a set
– 2 commercial Bunn Coffee Makers – $200 a piece
– 2 Stainless steel ice dispensers – $50 a piece
Ben – 240-483-9383
– 4 solid, red oak dining room chairs – $50 a chair
Herb – 302-841-7971
– Harley Heritage softail – $6500
– Dog kennel, 42in x 28in x 28in – $75
– 180sqft tongue-in-groove, oak hardwood floor, 5inch width – $25
Sam – 443-614-8412
– Dining room table with 2 leafs and 6 chairs, expands to 7 feet long – $900 obo
– Hammond spinet piano and bench – FREE will haul up to 20 miles