Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12/30/23

Bob 410-430-7552

– MOVING SALE thru January – 31881 Mitchell Rd Princess Anne

Linda – 302-448-0601

– 4 Metal Display racks, brand new in box – $100 for all

Mary – 301-908-9788

– Lionel Train set, #1800 General Frontier w/box – $500 For all

– Nativity blue mold set – Ask for price

Charlie – 302-858-1623

– Hummel figurines and Rockwell paintings – ask for prices

Dan – 724-650-6769

– 5 sets of commercial wall shelving with all hardware, new in box – $50 a set

– 2 commercial Bunn Coffee Makers – $200 a piece

– 2 Stainless steel ice dispensers – $50 a piece

Ben – 240-483-9383

– 4 solid, red oak dining room chairs – $50 a chair

Herb – 302-841-7971

– Harley Heritage softail – $6500

– Dog kennel, 42in x 28in x 28in – $75

– 180sqft tongue-in-groove, oak hardwood floor, 5inch width – $25

Sam – 443-614-8412

– Dining room table with 2 leafs and 6 chairs, expands to 7 feet long – $900 obo

– Hammond spinet piano and bench – FREE will haul up to 20 miles