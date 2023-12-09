Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12-9-23

Maria – 302-632-9977

– FREE Chairlift used very little

Tim – 302-507-3525

– Matco 14-piece wrench set – $200

Dawn – 410-845-6858

– German Shepherd puppies boys 2 girls – $500

Bob – 410-251-1847

– Beach and surf beer cart, 18×48 – $200

Ron – 302-260-1753

– Front and rear bumper for ’13 to ’18 wrangler / rear bumper has hitch & toe hooks – $200

Mary – 301-908-9788

– FREE Scallop edging stones, 40+



John – 302-448-5860

– 2006 Omni Golf Cart with charger and cover – $1500 obo

Dominic – 302-362-3179

– Dayton Heat gun up tp 750 F, 14 volts – $35

Kathy – 302-745-4444

– 1966 TBird 390 motor, runs in drive, needs brakes, rust, no title – $1500

– 12″ Chimney brush with extensions – $35

Jill – 302-645-1732

– FREE 2 7ft tall Christmas trees, one has lights one does not



Mary – 302-856-6756

– Yamaha keyboard with stand – $75

– FREE 46in Hitachi analog TV

