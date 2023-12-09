Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 12-9-23
Maria – 302-632-9977
– FREE Chairlift used very little
Tim – 302-507-3525
– Matco 14-piece wrench set – $200
Dawn – 410-845-6858
– German Shepherd puppies boys 2 girls – $500
Bob – 410-251-1847
– Beach and surf beer cart, 18×48 – $200
Ron – 302-260-1753
– Front and rear bumper for ’13 to ’18 wrangler / rear bumper has hitch & toe hooks – $200
Mary – 301-908-9788
– FREE Scallop edging stones, 40+
John – 302-448-5860
– 2006 Omni Golf Cart with charger and cover – $1500 obo
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– Dayton Heat gun up tp 750 F, 14 volts – $35
Kathy – 302-745-4444
– 1966 TBird 390 motor, runs in drive, needs brakes, rust, no title – $1500
– 12″ Chimney brush with extensions – $35
Jill – 302-645-1732
– FREE 2 7ft tall Christmas trees, one has lights one does not
Mary – 302-856-6756
– Yamaha keyboard with stand – $75
– FREE 46in Hitachi analog TV