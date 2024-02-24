Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 2/24/24
Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R inflated to 45lbs – ask for price
– LOOKING FOR: Some country music musician to jam
Leo – 302-448-0746
– LOOKING FOR: A guy to put a latch on a pocket door in Roxanna
Don – 302-663-0343
– 5 digit regular license plate – $800 + DMV fees
Kim – 410-786-3371
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to repair OLD Oldsmobile
Jennifer – 302-228-2841
– Pair of Brooks Ghost sneakers, size 8, with orthopedic inserts – $100
Roger – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Gently used printer/Fax – LEAVE A MESSAGE
John – 301-526-0065
– Razor Rambler20 Electric bike, New in Box – $875
Sam – 302-632-0011
– Brother sewing machine, New in box – $100
– 2 wooden chicken crates, good shape – $50 each
– Set of dishes, 75 pieces, lighthouse theme – $50 for all
Hazel – 302-644-8279
– FREE – A Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons Complete Home Medical Guide – LEAVE MESSAGE
Robert – 301-377-2530
– Green, 1995 Trans Am, 75% refurbished – $6000