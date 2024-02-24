Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 2/24/24

February 24, 2024/Mari Lou

Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R inflated to 45lbs – ask for price
– LOOKING FOR: Some country music musician to jam

Leo – 302-448-0746
– LOOKING FOR: A guy to put a latch on a pocket door in Roxanna

Don – 302-663-0343
– 5 digit regular license plate – $800 + DMV fees

Kim – 410-786-3371
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to repair OLD Oldsmobile

Jennifer – 302-228-2841
– Pair of Brooks Ghost sneakers, size 8, with orthopedic inserts – $100

Roger – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Gently used printer/Fax – LEAVE A MESSAGE

John – 301-526-0065
– Razor Rambler20 Electric bike, New in Box – $875

Sam – 302-632-0011
– Brother sewing machine, New in box – $100
– 2 wooden chicken crates, good shape – $50 each
– Set of dishes, 75 pieces, lighthouse theme – $50 for all

Hazel – 302-644-8279
– FREE – A Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons Complete Home Medical Guide – LEAVE MESSAGE

Robert – 301-377-2530
– Green, 1995 Trans Am, 75% refurbished – $6000

 

