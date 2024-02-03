Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 2/3/24

February 3, 2024/Mari Lou

John – 410-754-6955
– 24 inch Amazon fire TV Insignia, almost new – $35 obo
– 40 inch TCL with Roku, 5 yrs old – $75 obo
– Older Refrigerator, white Westinghouse, 18 cu.ft – FREE

Russ – 443-497-1234
– 2012 Dodge Caravan – $7300

Debbie – 302-947-2960
– Birchwood dining table and 4 chairs – $1900
– 1876 Antique Folding game table – $125
– Antique Night Table, 1 drawer – $100

Canadel Company Champlain Table 3660-Canadel U Design – 4 chairs and a leaf – 51in length, 27in width

Antique night stand, shelf & one drawer – 14″ L x 27″ W x 28 1/2″ T / Antique folding game table – 42 1/2″ L x 22″ W x 24″ T

David – 302-858-5006
– 1959 26″ Sylvania Console model TV & 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $75 each

Mary – 301-608-9788
– WWII Wool uniform and trench coat with badges – $250

Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R – ask for price

Linda – 302-448-0601
– 4 Metal Display racks, brand new, in box – $100 for all
– Meat slicer for home, almost brand new – $50

Hal – 410-202-6857
– TroyBuilt Wood splitter, 33 ton – $800 obo
– 2001 Toyota Highlander, v6, 300,000 – $1500

Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dakota one-piece polymer dog crate 38.5 l 25.5w 29.5h – $200

Regina – 302-667-0882
– Solid cherry, 6 chair, dining room set – $325

      62×42 – Drexel Heritage brand Dining set – 6 chairs / Solid cherry no scratches good condition

Paul 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: ’85 or ’86 Mustang parts car or driver

John – 302-212-5413
– All American Clothing, Denim Jacket, Size small, brand new – $30
– Track side Motorcycle Wheel Chalk – $15
– Ranger RCI 5054, 100w, 6 meter radio – $180

                                 Motorcycle wheel chock / All American Clothing – Denim Jacket

                                                             Ranger RCI 5054, 100w, 6meter radio

Pat – 321-258-2738
– Epson workforce 360 Printer – New – $50

 

