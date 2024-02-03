Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 2/3/24
John – 410-754-6955
– 24 inch Amazon fire TV Insignia, almost new – $35 obo
– 40 inch TCL with Roku, 5 yrs old – $75 obo
– Older Refrigerator, white Westinghouse, 18 cu.ft – FREE
Russ – 443-497-1234
– 2012 Dodge Caravan – $7300
Debbie – 302-947-2960
– Birchwood dining table and 4 chairs – $1900
– 1876 Antique Folding game table – $125
– Antique Night Table, 1 drawer – $100
David – 302-858-5006
– 1959 26″ Sylvania Console model TV & 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $75 each
Mary – 301-608-9788
– WWII Wool uniform and trench coat with badges – $250
Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R – ask for price
Linda – 302-448-0601
– 4 Metal Display racks, brand new, in box – $100 for all
– Meat slicer for home, almost brand new – $50
Hal – 410-202-6857
– TroyBuilt Wood splitter, 33 ton – $800 obo
– 2001 Toyota Highlander, v6, 300,000 – $1500
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dakota one-piece polymer dog crate 38.5 l 25.5w 29.5h – $200
Regina – 302-667-0882
– Solid cherry, 6 chair, dining room set – $325
Paul 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: ’85 or ’86 Mustang parts car or driver
John – 302-212-5413
– All American Clothing, Denim Jacket, Size small, brand new – $30
– Track side Motorcycle Wheel Chalk – $15
– Ranger RCI 5054, 100w, 6 meter radio – $180
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Epson workforce 360 Printer – New – $50