Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 3/2/24
Bill – 302-278-1802
– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R inflated to 45lbs – ask for price
– Bass player looking for some country music musicians to form NEW country band
Don – 302-663-0343
– 5 digit regular DE license plate – $750 + DMV fees
Allen – 302-628-9736
Dupont GOLD Retirement Watch – $150
Keith – 302-855-0615
– Tutor looking for students that need help in ALL LEVELS of Math – prices negotiable
Paul – 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: Any parts or part car for ’85 Mustang
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Small Black Leather (?) La Z Boy recliner in good condition – $185
Dave – 302-276-3283
– 2 HART electric jackets, L & XL – $65 each or $120 both
Orvin – 302-236-2670
– Whirlpool Fridges with ice makers – $100 a piece
Dean – 302-278-8816
– LOOKING FOR: 8 foot Trailer – prefers covered
Norm – 301-741-1629
– 7 piece COMPLETE set of Tama Drums – $900 obo+