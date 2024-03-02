Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 3/2/24

Bill – 302-278-1802

– 4 Uniroyal Liberator HE 265 75 16R inflated to 45lbs – ask for price

– Bass player looking for some country music musicians to form NEW country band

Don – 302-663-0343

– 5 digit regular DE license plate – $750 + DMV fees

Allen – 302-628-9736

Dupont GOLD Retirement Watch – $150

Keith – 302-855-0615

– Tutor looking for students that need help in ALL LEVELS of Math – prices negotiable

Paul – 302-236-0739

– LOOKING FOR: Any parts or part car for ’85 Mustang

Mary – 302-537-5148

– Small Black Leather (?) La Z Boy recliner in good condition – $185

Dave – 302-276-3283

– 2 HART electric jackets, L & XL – $65 each or $120 both

Orvin – 302-236-2670

– Whirlpool Fridges with ice makers – $100 a piece

Dean – 302-278-8816

– LOOKING FOR: 8 foot Trailer – prefers covered

Norm – 301-741-1629

– 7 piece COMPLETE set of Tama Drums – $900 obo+