Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4-1-23
Nadine – 302-684-2610
– Set of 4 kitchen canisters – $12
– 2 Spaghetti canisters – $2 a piece
Jeanie – 302-663-0039
– Solid Oak, 2 piece desk – 60″L x 66″H x 24″D – $75 obo
Anastasia – 732-259-5496
– Ham Radio – Kenwood TS-990S 200w dual, great condition, all original – $6000
George – 302-943-2792
– Top load, Whirlpool washing machine – $75
– Ladder rack for small pickup – $75
Cindy – 302-945-9191
– Sofa – 80-inches – $75
– Rectangle dining room table – $75
– Twin size bed set – $50
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Chanter for bagpipes – make offer
– Kodak carousel projector, model 4200 – make offer
Kim – 484-775-2779
– Diamond-back, Viper bike – $75
– Stihl MS 391 chainsaw – $400
Pat – 215-630-1510
– Mantis mini rototiller – $15
Freddie – 757-810-8782
– Schwin three wheel bike – $200
John – 302-226-5555
– 2 Vintage beer trays – Schaeffer and Pabst Blue Ribbon – 2 for $25
– Ehtance door with etched glass – $35
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Farrago Suspension bike with helmet and mirror, made by Giant Bicycle – $125
Ron – 302-260-1753
– 4 – 31×10.50 R15 LT Mag wheels with tires – $100 for all 4
– 2 Fishing Gaffs 4ft and 6ft – $50 for both
Hal – 410-202-6857
– Assortment of fishing weights – best offer
John – 302-212-5413
– Fox Creek Truckers Wallet – $60
– Fox Creek Leather Boxcar wallet – $80
Mike – 410-822-3803
– Peavey PA System, top of the line – best offer
Tim – 302-399-9409
– LOOKING FOR: Small fridge, about 3 cubic feet with freezer on top.
Orvin – 302-236-2670
– Selling Eggs – $3 a dozen
– Dehydrated eggs – $8 dozen
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Dr. Scholls – 8w slip on shoes – $15
– Eureka Imperial 840 upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell Upright – $25
Don – 973-600-3059
– Yakima Kayak Rack for pick up – $125 OBO