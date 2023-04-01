Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4-1-23

Nadine – 302-684-2610

– Set of 4 kitchen canisters – $12

– 2 Spaghetti canisters – $2 a piece

Jeanie – 302-663-0039

– Solid Oak, 2 piece desk – 60″L x 66″H x 24″D – $75 obo

Anastasia – 732-259-5496

– Ham Radio – Kenwood TS-990S 200w dual, great condition, all original – $6000

George – 302-943-2792

– Top load, Whirlpool washing machine – $75

– Ladder rack for small pickup – $75

Cindy – 302-945-9191

– Sofa – 80-inches – $75

– Rectangle dining room table – $75

– Twin size bed set – $50

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Chanter for bagpipes – make offer

– Kodak carousel projector, model 4200 – make offer

Kim – 484-775-2779

– Diamond-back, Viper bike – $75

– Stihl MS 391 chainsaw – $400

Pat – 215-630-1510

– Mantis mini rototiller – $15

Freddie – 757-810-8782

– Schwin three wheel bike – $200

John – 302-226-5555

– 2 Vintage beer trays – Schaeffer and Pabst Blue Ribbon – 2 for $25

– Ehtance door with etched glass – $35

Mary – 302-537-5148

– Farrago Suspension bike with helmet and mirror, made by Giant Bicycle – $125

Ron – 302-260-1753

– 4 – 31×10.50 R15 LT Mag wheels with tires – $100 for all 4

– 2 Fishing Gaffs 4ft and 6ft – $50 for both

Hal – 410-202-6857

– Assortment of fishing weights – best offer

John – 302-212-5413

– Fox Creek Truckers Wallet – $60

– Fox Creek Leather Boxcar wallet – $80

Mike – 410-822-3803

– Peavey PA System, top of the line – best offer

Tim – 302-399-9409

– LOOKING FOR: Small fridge, about 3 cubic feet with freezer on top.

Orvin – 302-236-2670

– Selling Eggs – $3 a dozen

– Dehydrated eggs – $8 dozen

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Dr. Scholls – 8w slip on shoes – $15

– Eureka Imperial 840 upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell Upright – $25

Don – 973-600-3059

– Yakima Kayak Rack for pick up – $125 OBO