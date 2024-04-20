Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4/20/24
Wayne – SOCK HOP – American Legion Post 24, Dagsboro
Sat, April 27 – 7p to 11p – Check out more info on facebook page
Michelle – 38th District Meeting at Millville Town Hall
Monday, April 22nd at 6pm – with special guests
Bob – 410-430-7552
– 4 4 by 6 Chicken coups – $300 a piece
– Brick and stone pavers – 25 cents a piece for bricks / Stone cost based on weight
Dean – 302-278-8816
– 2006 Stage one Screaming Eagle Harley Davidson, has new clutch – $3600
– LOOKING FOR: Trailer – 8ft wide x 16 ft long
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Lots of tools – ask about prices
– Washer and dryer – ask for price
Trey – 561-281-5307
– Brand new REX cast iron sewing machine with peddle $345
– LOOKING FOR: Large propane tank, 500 – 1000 gallons