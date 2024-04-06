Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4-6-24
Deano – Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville Chicken Barbecue – On Rt 404, Saturday, April 13th
half chicken $10 / Platter $12
Lauren – 347-723-4871
– Bissell Up Right Vacuum – good with pets – $35
– BRAND NEW Patient Transfer Assist Chair, Battery operated – $800 obo
Chris – 410-726-3433
– 1967 Honda Scrambler CL77 305 cc – $4000
– 1973 Honda CB350F – $4500
Marvin – 410-430-5930
– Netgear Nighthawk modem, AC100 – $60
– Home Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Philips Respironics – $150
Hal – 410-202-6857
– TroyBuilt Wood splitter, 33 ton – $800 obo
– 1991 Red Yamaha golf cart with lift kit – $2800
Lenny – 347-563-3862
– Paragon truck bed cover for short bed trucks – $200
Julie – TEXT ONLY – 609-364-9056
– 2021 Husqvarna mower, 48 inch deck, 77 hours with new blades – $1400
Linda – 302-448-0601
– Rotogrip Men’s bowling ball, 14lbs – $40
– Columbia 300 Women’s bowling ball, 8 lbs with bag and size 8 shoes – $30
Bob – 302-519-7805
– 5 Guineas – $25 each / $100 all
– 3 flat screen TVs – 18 in / 25 in / 22 in – $50 each / $125 all
– FREE Pine logs for fire
Charles – 302-943-8748
– 24 inch Gas snowblower, electric start & headlights, excellent condition – $225
Don – 973-600-3059
– 6 6ft bar stools – $250 all
Alex – 302-864-8381
– Cub Cadet LT50 Riding mower, 56 hours, Kohler 24 hp motor – $1300