Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4-6-24

Deano – Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville Chicken Barbecue – On Rt 404, Saturday, April 13th

half chicken $10 / Platter $12

Lauren – 347-723-4871

– Bissell Up Right Vacuum – good with pets – $35

– BRAND NEW Patient Transfer Assist Chair, Battery operated – $800 obo

Chris – 410-726-3433

– 1967 Honda Scrambler CL77 305 cc – $4000

– 1973 Honda CB350F – $4500

Marvin – 410-430-5930

– Netgear Nighthawk modem, AC100 – $60

– Home Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Philips Respironics – $150

Hal – 410-202-6857

– TroyBuilt Wood splitter, 33 ton – $800 obo

– 1991 Red Yamaha golf cart with lift kit – $2800

Lenny – 347-563-3862

– Paragon truck bed cover for short bed trucks – $200

Julie – TEXT ONLY – 609-364-9056

– 2021 Husqvarna mower, 48 inch deck, 77 hours with new blades – $1400

Linda – 302-448-0601

– Rotogrip Men’s bowling ball, 14lbs – $40

– Columbia 300 Women’s bowling ball, 8 lbs with bag and size 8 shoes – $30

Bob – 302-519-7805

– 5 Guineas – $25 each / $100 all

– 3 flat screen TVs – 18 in / 25 in / 22 in – $50 each / $125 all

– FREE Pine logs for fire

Charles – 302-943-8748

– 24 inch Gas snowblower, electric start & headlights, excellent condition – $225

Don – 973-600-3059

– 6 6ft bar stools – $250 all

Alex – 302-864-8381

– Cub Cadet LT50 Riding mower, 56 hours, Kohler 24 hp motor – $1300