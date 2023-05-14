Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 5-13-23
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Martini & Rossi blue and red beach umbrella – $25
– Set of oak snack tables – $25
– Clothes closet, 7ft tall x 2.5ft wide x 2 ft deep – $100
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– 8ft x 10ft Shed, Good condition. Must move it yourself – $600 FIRM
Marty – 443-786-1664
– Sofa and loveseat – $700
– Expandable table – goes from 4 ft to 6 ft with 8 chairs – $1500
Kris – 717-278-3104
– 2013 Toro Zero-turn mower Model Time Cutter – 42inch – $1500 will Negotiate
Paul – 717-644-5252
– Electric wood stove – $25
– Computer desk, 4ft across – has all four legs and two drawers – $25
Gary – 302-420-8042
– 2002 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail, Less than 10000 – $6500
Bob – 302-295-4194
– BRAND NEW Harbour Freight Trailer – $150
Tammy – 302-245-7873
– LOOKING FOR: Older SUV with under 80000miles and in good shape