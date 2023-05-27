Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 5-27-23
Kim – 443-859-5675
– LOOKING FOR: Turkeys
– FOR SALE: 2 male 5-month old German Sheppard puppies – ask for price
Rusty – 302-628-0102
– Char broil wood burning smoker grill – $200
Trey – 561-281-5307
– LOOKING FOR: Older Coleman generator 2000-5000 watts, 120 volts
– Brand new Henry sewing machine – $435
– Thomas A. Edison mini computer, Windows 95 – late 90s – $400
Ellie – 443-527-2938
– Futon, 7ft, dark brown, Coffee table and end table – $100
Paula – 215-539-1645
– New oversized folding chair with carrying case – $20
– Brand new Farberware Electric grill – $25
Hal – 410-202-6857
– Assorted fishing gear – BEST OFFER
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– LOOKING FOR: Place to store RV – 32ft – Will Pay
Don – 443-664-8768
– Self propelled Leaf vac – $200
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Plastic floor cover mat for desk chair to roll on
– LOOKING FOR: Model grandfather clock
– 1969 26″ Sylvania TV in Cabinet – ask for price