Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 5-6-23
Connie
– Community Yard sale, Saturday, MAY 20th, 8am to 2pm, Knots Landing in Milford
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak carousel projector, model 4200 – make offer
– Antique dolls – ask for price
– Tools – ask for price
Al – 410-865-9165
– Hoyt Torrex XT Compound bow and accessories – $400 obo
Kathy – 302-645-2133
– LOOKING FOR: Rollater
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Martini & Rossi blue and red beach umbrella – $25
– Set of oak snack tables – $25
– Clothes closet, 7ft tall x 2.5ft wide x 2 ft deep – $100
Julie – 228-209-5698
– Baby Bed/crib – $100
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Dr. Scholls, 8w, slip on shoes – $15
– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell Upright – $25
Kim – 410-726-3371
– LOOKING FOR: Laying hens and rooster
– FOR SALE: 2 male 5-month old German shepherds – ask for price
Bill – 717-725-0694
– Glide Rite EZ Glide, 5th wheel hitch – $600
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40
– Fox Creek leather chain wallets – Boxcar – $80 / Truckers – $60
Nick 302-373-9663
– 3 quarter size Fender acoustic guitar with travel bag – $95