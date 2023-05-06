Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 5-6-23

Connie

– Community Yard sale, Saturday, MAY 20th, 8am to 2pm, Knots Landing in Milford

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak carousel projector, model 4200 – make offer

– Antique dolls – ask for price

– Tools – ask for price

Al – 410-865-9165

– Hoyt Torrex XT Compound bow and accessories – $400 obo

Kathy – 302-645-2133

– LOOKING FOR: Rollater

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Martini & Rossi blue and red beach umbrella – $25

– Set of oak snack tables – $25

– Clothes closet, 7ft tall x 2.5ft wide x 2 ft deep – $100

Julie – 228-209-5698

– Baby Bed/crib – $100

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Dr. Scholls, 8w, slip on shoes – $15

– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell Upright – $25

Kim – 410-726-3371

– LOOKING FOR: Laying hens and rooster

– FOR SALE: 2 male 5-month old German shepherds – ask for price

Bill – 717-725-0694

– Glide Rite EZ Glide, 5th wheel hitch – $600

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40

– Fox Creek leather chain wallets – Boxcar – $80 / Truckers – $60

Nick 302-373-9663

– 3 quarter size Fender acoustic guitar with travel bag – $95