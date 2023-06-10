Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-10-23
Kathy – 302-745-3134
– Gold’s Gym Stationary Bike – $75
Mark – 302-515-5654
– Vintage Post Stamp – 2cent Washington red stamp – best offer
Steve – 302-278-8816
– LOOKING FOR: Enclosed trailer with ramp – 14ft to 20ft
Toni – 302-539-3487
– Many offshore lures by Williamson – make offer
– 100 yards of 150lb test – make offer
Kim – 443-859-5675
– LOOKING FOR: Turkeys and chicken hens
– FOR SALE 2 male 7 month old German shepherds – ask for price
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to put a frame up for dogs
Charlie – 302-664-1166
– 1979 Powr Kraft 10inch radial arm saw by Dewalt with stand and manual – $50
– Men’s 26-inch Huffy Bike – $50
Lisa – 302-278-5566
– Genesis Compound bow from Cabella, never been used – $100
Todd – 302-396-3329
– 12 inch Metabo radial miter saw electric, new – $300
Von – 301-922-8211
– Flex feel couch love seat and swivel recliner – MUST GO – make offer
Dave – 302-229-1762
– Fulton boat wench – $50
– Single wire boat steering wheel system – $50
– 16ft Jon boat – $200
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 hummingbird feeders – $10 each
– Commode – $25
Dave – 302-228-5211
– Sleep Inc. king size bed in a box, brand new, never open – $250
– Malibu stealth – 14ft Kayak – $900
– Jackson Coosa – 11ft Kayak – $600