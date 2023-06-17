Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-17-23
JP 302-249-5972
– Cream colored 6 drawer dresser with large mirror – $200
– Broyhill lighted china cabinet $500
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Eureka imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell Upright – $25
– Crock pot – $5
Mike – 443-783-2036
– LOOKING FOR: Soft tub Willing to trade
Mike – 302-259-4266
– LOOKING FOR: Shifter cable for John or Evinrude motor, 12 to 20 feet
Ed – 302-745-1500
– 4 deep sea Okaya rods with Penn reels – $400 each obo
Mark – 302-515-5654
– Vintage Post Stamp, 2cent Washington red stamp – best offer
– NFL pullover V-neck, Redskins, autographed Roy Jefferson and Ted Vactor – Best offer
Herm – 302-841-7971
– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage softail – $7500
– Hand truck good to fair condition – $25
– Skil Leaf blower with battery and charger – $25 obo
Lenny – 302-645-2784
– 9.9 Johnson outboard motor with all accessories – $400
Dave – 302-299-1762
– 5hp 22inch swath wheeled trimmer – $75
– 5hp craftsman rototiller with a second one thrown in for parts – $100
– Trailer wheels 15″x5″ and 13″x4.5″ – call for price