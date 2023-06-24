Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-24-23
John – Garage Sale
30305 Vines Creek Road, Suite 201, Dagsboro
Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 8am to 3pm
Mike – 443-750-0893
– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10
Tim – 302-507-3525
– 24inch TroyBuilt 2-stage snow blower with electric start, power drive and snow hood NEEDS WORK – fuel leak – $150
Herm 302-841-7971
– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage softail – $7500
– Hand truck, good to fair condition – $25
– Skil leaf blower with battery and charger – $25 obo
Don – 443-397-5524
– Craftsman, self propelled leaf vac and mulcher – $200
Jerry – 732-770-5417
– Coleman 12ft x 12ft Instant canopy – $50
Jeff – 302-249-1212
– Artificial Ficus tree, 7ft in basket (can text you pics) – $65
Charles – 443-310-0686
– E-Wheel foldable power wheel chair – $2000
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Eureka Imperial 840 upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell upright – $25
– Crock pot – $5
Bill – 302-500-3344
– 4 8-lug rims and wheels, black, for F250 heavy duty – $300 for all
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania console model TV – $85
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $85
Rob 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: FWD push mulching with big back wheels lawn mower