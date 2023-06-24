Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-24-23

John – Garage Sale

30305 Vines Creek Road, Suite 201, Dagsboro

Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 8am to 3pm

Mike – 443-750-0893

– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10

Tim – 302-507-3525

– 24inch TroyBuilt 2-stage snow blower with electric start, power drive and snow hood NEEDS WORK – fuel leak – $150

Herm 302-841-7971

– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage softail – $7500

– Hand truck, good to fair condition – $25

– Skil leaf blower with battery and charger – $25 obo

Don – 443-397-5524

– Craftsman, self propelled leaf vac and mulcher – $200

Jerry – 732-770-5417

– Coleman 12ft x 12ft Instant canopy – $50

Jeff – 302-249-1212

– Artificial Ficus tree, 7ft in basket (can text you pics) – $65

Charles – 443-310-0686

– E-Wheel foldable power wheel chair – $2000

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Eureka Imperial 840 upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell upright – $25

– Crock pot – $5

Bill – 302-500-3344

– 4 8-lug rims and wheels, black, for F250 heavy duty – $300 for all

David – 302-858-5006

– 1969 26″ Sylvania console model TV – $85

– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $85

Rob 302-226-7599

– LOOKING FOR: FWD push mulching with big back wheels lawn mower