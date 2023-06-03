Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-3-23

Nancy – 302-530-9960

– LOOKING FOR: Place to store RV 32ft – Will Pay – Leave voicemail

John – 302-226-5555

– LOOKING FOR: Good aluminum or steel hand truck

Tom – 302-227-1887

– Frigidaire laundry center – new in box $900

Kim – 443-859-5675

– LOOKING FOR: Turkeys and chicken hens

– FOR SALE 2 male 7 month old German Sheppards – ask for price

David – 302-858-5006

– 1969 26″ Sylvania floor model TV – $85

– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $85

Rich – 443-591-4971

– Black and Decker cordless hedge trimmer with 40ft extension cord – $40

Rob – 302-226-7599

– LOOKING FOR: Front-wheel drive Mulching mower in good condition

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Two windows – 40.5 w and 41.5 h – $50 each

– Wooden screen door – 36″x 80″ – $30

– Drive medical bath lift – F310lb capacity – $350 obo

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell Upright – $25

– LOOKING FOR: Reasonable plumber

Mary – 302-537-5148

– Two piece Crab steamer (pot) – $40

Mike – 302-690-0900

– 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4×4, 4.0 litre, 190,000 and 4 digit C Tag – $4995

Dottie – 302-227-8656

– Phifer roll of screen 100 feet – $100

– Folding hammock chair – $20

– 2 large suitcases – $75 each