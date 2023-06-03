Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 6-3-23
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– LOOKING FOR: Place to store RV 32ft – Will Pay – Leave voicemail
John – 302-226-5555
– LOOKING FOR: Good aluminum or steel hand truck
Tom – 302-227-1887
– Frigidaire laundry center – new in box $900
Kim – 443-859-5675
– LOOKING FOR: Turkeys and chicken hens
– FOR SALE 2 male 7 month old German Sheppards – ask for price
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania floor model TV – $85
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $85
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Black and Decker cordless hedge trimmer with 40ft extension cord – $40
Rob – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Front-wheel drive Mulching mower in good condition
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Two windows – 40.5 w and 41.5 h – $50 each
– Wooden screen door – 36″x 80″ – $30
– Drive medical bath lift – F310lb capacity – $350 obo
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell Upright – $25
– LOOKING FOR: Reasonable plumber
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Two piece Crab steamer (pot) – $40
Mike – 302-690-0900
– 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4×4, 4.0 litre, 190,000 and 4 digit C Tag – $4995
Dottie – 302-227-8656
– Phifer roll of screen 100 feet – $100
– Folding hammock chair – $20
– 2 large suitcases – $75 each